Photoshop or camera trick? This photo of couple standing on cliff’s edge has left netizens baffled

A picture taken at the Gulek castle, Turkey, has left netizens scratching their heads, as it shows a man standing on the edge of a cliff. While many lauded the photographer’s skills, others are convinced that the image is photoshopped.
“What’s stopping you from doing this?” read the caption of the picture tweeted by user @sredits, which has now gone viral on social media. Liked over 3,000 times, the viral post shows a man holding the hand of a woman while seemingly balanced mid-air on the edge of the cliff. Here, take a look:
Whats stopping you from doing this? pic.twitter.com/XwSBJScSrU
— Shreela Roy (@sredits) February 2, 2021
Though the man standing so close to the edge left many terrified, another user revealed how it was only the angle that made it look so. “All about the angle 😄 Reality check,” he tweeted while sharing pictures of the location.
All about the angle 😄 Reality check! pic.twitter.com/Uu27GEdcKX
— Nishal Pradhan (@pradhan_nishal) February 2, 2021
Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the picture. While many were amused by the camera trick, others called the picture photoshopped.
Unavailability of that background wallpaper
— शिव शंकर (@Ram_Rajya2024) February 2, 2021
Let’s talk about the cliff that looks like a dog’s face first pic.twitter.com/nxlE2ftcg1
— butter (@Brocollicumslut) February 2, 2021
Its the angle at which the pic is taken pic.twitter.com/PPIfjZTUps
— ebyjayan (@eby_jayan) February 2, 2021
I told you earlier that my fear of heights won’t allow it & on the other hand I don’t have partner also ….. pic.twitter.com/tRPQQBmY4R
— xNaveen Siwach (@NaveenKrSiwach) February 2, 2021
I value something called ‘my life’ 😭😭
— Temple Phantom (@Temple_Phantom) February 2, 2021
Finding two idiots to pose while I take that picture.
— Princess Woke Liberal 🏳️🌈 (@workingboxwala) February 2, 2021
I won’t do this to my enemy also 😂🤣 What if I go panic and leave his hand and fall down myself too 😝😝😝😝
— Lioness Queen Sarabi (@SowMe18) February 2, 2021
