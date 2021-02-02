scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Budget 2021

Photoshop or camera trick? This photo of couple standing on cliff’s edge has left netizens baffled

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the picture. While many were amused by the camera trick, others called the picture photoshopped.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 2, 2021 9:20:13 pm
Gulek castle, Turkey, Turkey pictures, couple standing cliff's edge viral photo, Turkey cliff, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe man seemingly standing so close to the edge left many terrified. (Source: @sredits/Twitter)

A picture taken at the Gulek castle, Turkey, has left netizens scratching their heads, as it shows a man standing on the edge of a cliff. While many lauded the photographer’s skills, others are convinced that the image is photoshopped.

“What’s stopping you from doing this?” read the caption of the picture tweeted by user @sredits, which has now gone viral on social media. Liked over 3,000 times, the viral post shows a man holding the hand of a woman while seemingly balanced mid-air on the edge of the cliff. Here, take a look:

Though the man standing so close to the edge left many terrified, another user revealed how it was only the angle that made it look so. “All about the angle 😄 Reality check,” he tweeted while sharing pictures of the location.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with netizens reacting to the picture. While many were amused by the camera trick, others called the picture photoshopped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement