A photo of Arvind Kerjiwal interacting with his batchmates from IIT is now a meme

Busy with upcoming Delhi polls, the chief minister couldn’t attend the reunion in person but made time to catch up with them through video call. Busy with upcoming Delhi polls, the chief minister couldn’t attend the reunion in person but made time to catch up with them through video call.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently interacted with his college mates during an annual reunion event, but a photo of the politician has gone viral, with people adding their own funny captions to it on social media.

The photo was taken when Kejriwal participated in the reunion with batchmates from IIT Kharagpur via video conference. Kejriwal, who is caught up with the upcoming Delhi election campaign, couldn’t attend the event in Hyderabad.

.@ArvindKejriwal couldn’t make it to his IIT Kharagpur reunion at Hyderabad because of the election. But he joined them this morning on Skype. You have the coolest Chief Minister, Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7QfxBUA9HV — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 12, 2020

However, the photo caught the eye of people on Twitter and they responded with their own captions for the photo. People compared Kerjiwal’s joy with other real life instances in which people smile while looking at their computers.

Here are some reactions:

When you pass all the subjects of semester : pic.twitter.com/LTf6Na3275 — MunNaa 🥳 (@Munnaa09) January 14, 2020

When you finally found your Tinder match . pic.twitter.com/ZYAKpCWGvG — S Ravind King (@sravindking) January 14, 2020

When client approves the design without any changes. pic.twitter.com/kQN6gfYxUj — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 13, 2020

* When you successfully crack your neighbour’s wifi password * pic.twitter.com/5YabCY5Mij — Hunटरर ♂ 🥳 (@nickhunterr) January 13, 2020

When you are expecting 35 marks in mathematics but actually get 38. pic.twitter.com/0Ep270VlxV — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) January 13, 2020

13 year old me poking my crush on facebook pic.twitter.com/GulTLc5EfA — Vishesh (@vishthecomic) January 13, 2020

When two girls finally start to roast each other on twitter : pic.twitter.com/LpoF83bfwK — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@17_Lame) January 13, 2020

*me before sending my hilarious text to my bff* pic.twitter.com/vXBU5U07DN — Punditayan (@punditism) January 13, 2020

Politicians : before & after elections pic.twitter.com/fdJTBDl12G — Humor Being 🕗 (@followTheGupta) January 13, 2020

With Delhi going to the polls on February 8, The Indian Express took a look at campaign strategies adopted by the AAP, BJP and Congress, its key faces, the continuities and the differences from the last election in 2015.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd