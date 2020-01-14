Follow Us:
A photo of Arvind Kerjiwal interacting with his batchmates from IIT is now a meme

People on social media compared Kerjiwal's joy with other instances in which people smile while looking at their computers.

Updated: January 14, 2020 3:46:51 pm
arvind kejriwal, kejriwal memes, kejriwal laptop memes, kejriwal iit kharagpur reunion, viral news. delhi news, indian express Busy with upcoming Delhi polls, the chief minister couldn’t attend the reunion in person but made time to catch up with them through video call.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently interacted with his college mates during an annual reunion event, but a photo of the politician has gone viral, with people adding their own funny captions to it on social media.

The photo was taken when Kejriwal participated in the reunion with batchmates from IIT Kharagpur via video conference. Kejriwal, who is caught up with the upcoming Delhi election campaign, couldn’t attend the event in Hyderabad.

However, the photo caught the eye of people on Twitter and they responded with their own captions for the photo. People compared Kerjiwal’s joy with other real life instances in which people smile while looking at their computers.

Here are some reactions:

With Delhi going to the polls on February 8, The Indian Express took a look at campaign strategies adopted by the AAP, BJP and Congress, its key faces, the continuities and the differences from the last election in 2015.

