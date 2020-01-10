‘Aata maaji satakli with Captain cool’: Photo of Ajay Devgn and MS Dhoni triggers caption battle on Twitter

Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a photo of him with MS Dhoni. Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a photo of him with MS Dhoni.

Ajay Devgn, who has been busy in the promotions of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero that hit the screens on Friday, met World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently and their picture has gone viral on social media. Donning stylish jackets, the two stars met a day ahead of the release of Tanhaji and the photo quickly caught the attention of netizens, who came up with hilarious memes and comments.

Devgn posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter and the post garnered over 80,000 likes and was retweeted over 7,000 times in no time. “Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country,” the Singham actor wrote online, tagging Dhoni. While on Instagram, the message was mostly from excited fans thrilled to see both the stars together, on Twitter, it triggered a caption contest.

Many drew a parallel between the actor and the cricketer, sharing images of Devgn’s famous scene from Phool aur Kaante and Dhoni stretching to save his wicket.

Sample these:

Believe it or not, Ajay ka jo look tha 90s me wo Mahendra Singh Dhoni jaisa tha.. pic.twitter.com/HwsZ3afnWS — Vikash Ojha (@vikashkojha) January 9, 2020

Ajay with Vijay pic.twitter.com/Y3hTjEAdVZ — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 9, 2020

Both of them expert in balancing 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/f527wrrTUA — Indian Bhau (@BhauIndian) January 9, 2020

These two men are opposites: Dhoni converts ones into twos and Ajay converts two vehicles into one. pic.twitter.com/1tthC2m6E1 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 9, 2020

Aata maaji satakli with Captain cool pic.twitter.com/fZ1FBk8uZL — GILL 2.0 (@ikpsgill1) January 9, 2020

Mulptiple choice questions in CAT exam be like pic.twitter.com/SUvxrU4Pns — chikoo ➐ (@tweeterrant) January 9, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd