Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

This photo of a young Karnataka cop touching his mother’s feet has left people emotional

The photo was taken when the man became a police officer and his mother couldn't be there in person to witness the ceremony. He rushed back home to show his gratitude to his mother who raised him single-handedly.

Published: September 26, 2018 6:43:46 pm
police touching mother feet, cop bowing down to mother, cop salute mother, mother sacrifice karnataka cop, karnataka news, social media news, viral photo, indian express The young man expressed his gratitude by bowing down before her after becoming a police officer.
Related News

Behind all our successes, there are relentless sacrifices made by our parents, and one must be always grateful to them. Suggesting such affection is a photo of a young police officer touching his mother’s feet which has gone viral on social media. Many have been left teary-eyed seeing the picture.

IPS Bhaskar Rao, ADGP of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, who shared the photo, stated the man in the photo is a sub-inspector and the photo was clicked on a very special occasion. “A grateful son (Police Sub-inspector) in reverence and gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade,” Rao wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

With over 17,000 likes, netizens were moved to see the son’s gesture and his gratitude, thanking his mother for his achievement. While some said it was a moment of pride, others lauded many parents who give up everything to ensure their children taste every success in the world.

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Watch Now
Inside the amusing world of garden eels: How they hunt and, you know, exist
Buzzing Now
Advertisement