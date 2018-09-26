This photo of a young Karnataka cop touching his mother’s feet has left people emotional

The young man expressed his gratitude by bowing down before her after becoming a police officer. The young man expressed his gratitude by bowing down before her after becoming a police officer.

Behind all our successes, there are relentless sacrifices made by our parents, and one must be always grateful to them. Suggesting such affection is a photo of a young police officer touching his mother’s feet which has gone viral on social media. Many have been left teary-eyed seeing the picture.

IPS Bhaskar Rao, ADGP of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, who shared the photo, stated the man in the photo is a sub-inspector and the photo was clicked on a very special occasion. “A grateful son (Police Sub-inspector) in reverence and gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade,” Rao wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

A grateful son(Police Sub-inspector) in Reverence and Gratitude to his Single Mother who could not attend his Passing out Parade….Karnataka pic.twitter.com/VRIKSekgxb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 23, 2018

With over 17,000 likes, netizens were moved to see the son’s gesture and his gratitude, thanking his mother for his achievement. While some said it was a moment of pride, others lauded many parents who give up everything to ensure their children taste every success in the world.

Still we are living in this world heads up because of our values and respect to our parents.

Kudos to son and my regards to mother https://t.co/IVVfKoCNuH — Jayaram (@EngineerJayaram) September 25, 2018

Single mothers, struggling mothers, are the backbone of society.♥️ https://t.co/u8tuaVhBDW — BeeGee (@joBeeGeorgeous) September 25, 2018

Moving photo. Let god bless both of them. https://t.co/eeMioIoz2F — Sundaram (@Sundarammadurai) September 25, 2018

Such pics touch your heart feeling pride & gratitude!! https://t.co/mTIBBkd6P7 — NAMO Satish (@Satish206) September 25, 2018

We all are what we are today because of our parents. And of course the blessings of our ancestors conveyed in our #samskaars.Good to acknowledge it. https://t.co/yhXZSkQkl2 — Krishna Kacker (@krishnakacker) September 25, 2018

This one snap of police officer in unifrom is really worth watching which made my day.. Truely there are no words to express gratitude who toiled for our success especially parents & showing regard, indebitness display true character of an individual…🙏 https://t.co/nelkDc7dzP — ChiTi Ke bhi pAr nIkaL aiE? (@NPathak1234) September 25, 2018

Heart touching movement , have no words to explain my feelings. No other one take place of mother in this universe. 🙏🙏🌹🌹 — Rajesh Tripathi🇮🇳 (@RajeshTripathi_) September 24, 2018

Salute to the mother for imbibing such character in her son…and what a reciprocation from the son!! Absolutely this one pic is a great philosophy in itself. Thank you sir for sharing it 🙏 — Harish Kulkarni (@harishkrcr) September 24, 2018

I can imagine how proud and happy the mother must be feeling. https://t.co/wQOTPJKv8d — Onkar Kedia (@Onkarkedia) September 24, 2018

Beautiful something to see on internet today. https://t.co/HkAsSihYnN — Shirin Ali (@Shirina777) September 24, 2018

