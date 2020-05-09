Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
COVID19

‘Proud moment’: This pic of doting father checking stars on his cop daughter’s uniform moves netizens

The picture was taken on a special occasion at her home when she got her promotion from DSP to additional SP.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2020 8:16:04 pm
Photo of Rattana Ngasepam with her father is going viral.

Every victory and achievement seem extra special when we can truly make our parents proud. Such moments always etch a special place in people’s heart. One such photo of a proud father checking the stars on his daughter’s uniform is making people emotional on social media. The officer in the picture, which has now gone viral, is Rattana Ngasepam.

“Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur…Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes,” a user commented while attaching a photo of her on Twitter. Contrary to the viral tweet, the police officer is not DSP but currently additional SP with the Manipur Police.

Though the picture is going viral now, it was taken in 2019. The picture was captured on a special occasion at her home when she got her promotion from DSP to additional SP. The photo went viral after many including celebrities lauded the feat and commented about how beautiful the moment was.

Many remarked about the father-daughter moment online saying things like, “This is the real face of women empowerment, it’s beautiful,” and “Proud daughter of a proud father.”

[With inputs from Jimmy Leivon from Manipur]

