‘Proud moment’: This pic of doting father checking stars on his cop daughter’s uniform moves netizens

Every victory and achievement seem extra special when we can truly make our parents proud. Such moments always etch a special place in people’s heart. One such photo of a proud father checking the stars on his daughter’s uniform is making people emotional on social media. The officer in the picture, which has now gone viral, is Rattana Ngasepam.
“Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur…Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes,” a user commented while attaching a photo of her on Twitter. Contrary to the viral tweet, the police officer is not DSP but currently additional SP with the Manipur Police.
Rattana Ngaseppam, Deputy SP from Imphal, Manipur
Her proud dad checking out the stars on her uniform. And #Rattana proudly watching the stars in her father’s eyes. [Source: @_mohul]
Cc: @manipur_police pic.twitter.com/8WOgGIFOPB
— Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) May 7, 2020
Though the picture is going viral now, it was taken in 2019. The picture was captured on a special occasion at her home when she got her promotion from DSP to additional SP. The photo went viral after many including celebrities lauded the feat and commented about how beautiful the moment was.
Many remarked about the father-daughter moment online saying things like, “This is the real face of women empowerment, it’s beautiful,” and “Proud daughter of a proud father.”
A proud father checking the stars on his daughter’s uniform. ❤️ https://t.co/J6NpdXv71O
— Amit Kumar (@AmitKr_97) May 9, 2020
Legacy transformation must be like this..not with just sticking surnames of Indian leaders https://t.co/ZuiHylUkgy
— Sathish K Reddy (@dsatsreddy) May 9, 2020
Beautiful n proud moment🙂🙂 https://t.co/ROVHKsKz4W
— TheOldMonk (@hinglish_monk) May 8, 2020
Proud moment for any father to put a stars on his star https://t.co/ueQYMLp0Xj
— Kirti Singh (@08Kirti) May 8, 2020
A lovely sight to behold, ❤️ https://t.co/Kulf2Frehk
— #वयं राष्ट्रे जागृयाम (@preeti1walia) May 8, 2020
A million dollar pic 😍 https://t.co/jQEL6GlZiy
— shivani vaid (@shivi_bole) May 7, 2020
— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) May 7, 2020
#proudindianwomen🇮🇳🙏🏻 https://t.co/E91HoSfedL
— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 7, 2020
So much of emotion contained in the pic…
— LOBOCOP (@LobocopT) May 8, 2020
…that feeling in her eyes😍 https://t.co/L8kZ1yOYOh
— माधव (@ob_serv_er) May 8, 2020
This is the picture right for the Pulitzer prize. https://t.co/Tdn2eozSAA
— Pratik Panchal (@pratikpanchal06) May 7, 2020
WHEN A DAUGHTER MAKES HER FATHER PROUD…IT’S THE HIGHEST WORTH HER FATHER GETS IN HIS LIFETIME…..
SALUTE TO OUR LADY IN UNIFORM…💐💐 https://t.co/5LakKOsAvv
— Hemlata Singh 🇮🇳 (@Hemlata49751351) May 8, 2020
This is Gold 💛🌟🥇#JaiHindJaiBharat🇮🇳 https://t.co/UAGb3B3KP9
— Sahil Rangra (@rudra_rangra) May 8, 2020
Makes one teary eyed … ☺️
— Ravi Kant Singh (@singhrk61) May 8, 2020
The greatest love https://t.co/38Rfxd4Y2f
— Debjyoti Roy @iamdebjyoti (@DebjyotiRoyiam1) May 7, 2020
#pictureoftheday Salute to Daughter to give a joy so diff so satisfying.
— BHARATiya (@TiyaBhara) May 7, 2020
Somewhere I read, “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father”.
Picture illustrate the same.
Salute to her and her amazing father.
Proud of this kinda women empowerment.
Cc: @manipur_police https://t.co/qCJtx80UtV
— sagar kharode patil (@sagarkharode) May 8, 2020
Fantastic pic. May the women power keep rising. https://t.co/V8hdXqJMj2
— Akhilesh (@akhilesh2988) May 8, 2020
[With inputs from Jimmy Leivon from Manipur]
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.