This photo of a banner warning people of wrong route to Baga Beach has Twitterati in splits

Many a time our dependence on technology has led to many hilarious situations. Blindly following GPS to reach your destination probably make one of the funniest stories, and while some in the past have landed in a frozen lake following the wrong direction, good Samaritan in Goa are making sure people don’t get lost trying to reach a popular beach. Now, the poster hung to warn people is going viral on Twitter and has left many in splits.

Advertising

“You are fooled by Google Maps. This road doesn’t take you to Baga Beach!!! [sic]” the banner warned tech-savvy visitors taking a road following GPS apps on their mobiles. But it doesn’t stop by just warning them, it guides them back to the correct route for them to reach their destination. “Turn back and take a left turn, Baga is 1 km from here,” the resourceful sign added.

ALSO READ | Google India’s poetic response to a user about map features has tweeple in splits

Twitter user, Sumanth Raj Urs, shared the funny photo on the microblogging site tagging Google Maps and asking,” Hahaha. @googlemaps what’s the route to Baga beach? 😀”

Hahaha. @googlemaps what’s the route to Baga beach? 😀

Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2 — Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online leaving most users in splits. While some lauded the helpful people who put up the sign to help people from getting lost and saving from a lot of trouble, others shared where else they have spotted such banners in the past.

Google is Googled out 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ShjGjERqX8 — Vipul Agarwal (@vipul_zend) February 16, 2019

Wow so sweet of whichever good samaritan did this lol. I’ve never thought beyond raising an error report — Atulaa (@atulaak) February 16, 2019

Hahahahahahaha ! Buhahahahahaha this happened to us too🤣🤣 @googlemaps india ki gulliyan bohot zyada hain 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9mSGNX0O66 — ilika s thapa (@ilikasrivastava) February 16, 2019

‏

Increasingly the internet drives everyone and everything in the real world. What if this is a growth hack by the shops And businesses on this road ? 😁 https://t.co/f0M3W6vp1u — Kushal Bhagia (@kushalbhagia) February 16, 2019

There can be a good movie named “Fooled by Google Maps”. — anil (@anildigital) February 16, 2019

This happened with me in malad, mumbai.

I did reach a dead end. — mrtechmaker (@mrtechmaker) February 16, 2019 Advertising

Popular for its shack life, Baga Beach in Goa is a lovely retreat house and a paradise for nature buffs.