This photo of Indian Army officer consoling father of slain soldier has left people teary-eyed

The photo from the decorated officer’s funeral has moved people online.

A moving photo of an army officer consoling the father of a colleague who died while on duty has left many teary-eyed. The picture of the officer embracing the father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was killed during an operation carried out by the armed forces in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Along with six militants, the two-time winner of the Sena Medal was killed in the gunfight with militants. A resident of Kulgam, Ahmad had been with the Territorial Army but was operating with 34 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday. The 38-year-old, who had joined the Army in 2004, was once an Ikhwan and surrendered before the Indian Army and went onto become a highly decorated soldier.

Saluting the officer for his sacrifice, the ADG PI of Indian Army shared on Twitter the heart-wrenching photo captured during his funeral. “You are not alone,” he wrote.

The photo went viral and here’s what Twitterati had to say:

He received a 21-gun salute on Monday as his body was lowered into the grave in his hometown, PTI reported. He is survived by his wife and two children.

In a big boost to security operations in South Kashmir, seven militants, including three alleged top commanders and two Pakistani militants, were killed in two separate encounters between militants and security personnel on Sunday. A civilian was killed and over 50 people, including an infant, were injured in the protests that followed the encounter.

