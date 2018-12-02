This photo of Indian Army officer consoling father of slain soldier has left people teary-eyed

A moving photo of an army officer consoling the father of a colleague who died while on duty has left many teary-eyed. The picture of the officer embracing the father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who was killed during an operation carried out by the armed forces in the Shopian district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Advertising

Along with six militants, the two-time winner of the Sena Medal was killed in the gunfight with militants. A resident of Kulgam, Ahmad had been with the Territorial Army but was operating with 34 Rashtriya Rifles on Sunday. The 38-year-old, who had joined the Army in 2004, was once an Ikhwan and surrendered before the Indian Army and went onto become a highly decorated soldier.

Saluting the officer for his sacrifice, the ADG PI of Indian Army shared on Twitter the heart-wrenching photo captured during his funeral. “You are not alone,” he wrote.

A serving #IndianArmy officer consoling father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad of 34 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life fighting terrorists in #Shopian in Kulgam district of J&K. #IndianArmy #SalutingtheBraveheart #Braveheart @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/k2Yklmf1Ev — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 28, 2018

The photo went viral and here’s what Twitterati had to say:

No words needed…. condolences to the father of

the greatest son of the soil Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad pic.twitter.com/Z6KgF0VSrC — Pramod Waikar (@pradwaikar) November 28, 2018

Indian Army officer consoling father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad of Kulgam in South Kashmir who sacrificed his life for the country while fighting terrorists recently. India salutes these sons of the soil in Kashmir who always put nation first. Prayers. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UWfYEWXcSO — ajeet singh patel 🇮🇳 (@iAjeetSingh) November 28, 2018

No words can describe this picture.

Only the two men in it can feel the pain and the loss.

Brother Nazir, you’ll be remembered as as a hero.

May you find peace in God’s arms now.

Salute! https://t.co/80a29dljLq — A 🇮🇳 (@MoiSherni) November 28, 2018

Painful and Heartbreaking. :((( Prayers and More! https://t.co/vtm2E4grja — Abhijeet kar (@karabhijeet_kar) November 28, 2018

No words for this picture🙏 https://t.co/m0908I7BoX — Juhi Soni (@juhisoni4) November 28, 2018

None of the member of defence personnel is alone. Entire nation is with them in all odd. — Goverdhan Singh (@GoverdhanSinghS) November 28, 2018

May God give him strength to bear this loss.🙏 — Jatinder Chhauda (@JatinderChhauda) November 28, 2018

Such a poignant moment. Heartfelt salutes to Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad 🙏🇮🇳#IndianArmy #Braveheart — Newton (@BhandarkarNitin) November 28, 2018

Rest in Peace Lance Naik Shri Nazir Ahmad Ji. Your selfless sacrifice for the country will never be forgotten. It is because of the brave soldiers like you we the citizens are safe and secure. Grand Salute to you. Jai Hind.🙏🇮🇳 — Vijay Kiran (@Vkiran2208) November 28, 2018

L/Nk Nazir Ahmad is said to have taken up arms against India initially, then joined the mainstream. As a part of the TA, he was already a decorated soldier awarded a Sena Medal (Gallantry). Now he leaves us as a Nation indebted. He is not just an idol 4 Kashmiris, but 4 all of us https://t.co/JRnf6CBprI — Gautam Ramaswamy (@Capt_RamaswamyG) November 28, 2018

He received a 21-gun salute on Monday as his body was lowered into the grave in his hometown, PTI reported. He is survived by his wife and two children.

General Bipin Rawat #COAS & all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, SM* & offer sincere condolences to the family. #BraveSonsOfIndia @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/vYpYEwseOu — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 26, 2018

In a big boost to security operations in South Kashmir, seven militants, including three alleged top commanders and two Pakistani militants, were killed in two separate encounters between militants and security personnel on Sunday. A civilian was killed and over 50 people, including an infant, were injured in the protests that followed the encounter.