This photo at Darbhanga airport has fueled debate about #HindiImposition

The recent debate between actor Ajay Devgan and Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep on Hindi’s “national language” status has initiated the conversation about its imposition and the linguistic diversity of India.

A seemingly innocuous photo taken at the Darbhanga airport by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer fuelled the same conversation on Twitter.

On Saturday, IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a photo of a poster that had many “misspelt” Hindi words. These “misspelt” words were enclosed within a red box.

The photo was of a Covid-19 awareness poster, which was written in the Devanagari script. It had information about symptoms of Covid-19 infection and had issued a list of dos and don’ts to prevent its spread.

While sharing the photo, the IAS officer captioned it “हमारी हिंदी की दुर्दशा”, which roughly translates to “the plight of our Hindi.”

Many people agreed with Sharan that such mistakes at a national airport are disheartening, while some pointed out that the words were not misspelt as they were written exactly how Hindi is colloquially spoken in Bihar. Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “The way we pronounce we write”.

Hindi, which is one of the 22 scheduled languages of India, has different dialects across North India. Therefore, it is argued by some that there is no correct or standardised way of writing or speaking Hindi.

In the comments, many people blamed “Google translate” for the mistakes on the poster, while some said the administration did not proofread the text.