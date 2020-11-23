scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 23, 2020
Top news

‘This one hits home’: Video captures childhood memories every Indian can relate to

While many could relate to the short clip, others praised Lak for aptly capturing the moments that reminded them of their childhood.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 6:29:46 pm
tarun lak, tarun lak india compilation, India Vignettes video compilation tarun lak viral, trending, indian express, indian express newsCaptioned, "India Vignettes," the clip features several excerpts from the lives of children growing up in India.

A video compilation by animator Tarun Lak seems to have left netizens nostalgic after it beautifully captured the mannerisms inherent in children while growing up in India.

The 1.32-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a child standing in front of a coconut water vendor and eagerly waiting as the dhoti clad vendor skillfully cuts the coconut. Captioned, “India Vignettes,” the clip features several excerpts from the lives of children growing up in India.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one lakh times, the viral post has been flooded with reactions. While many could relate to the short clip, others praised Lak for aptly capturing the moments that reminded them of their childhood.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 23: Latest News

Advertisement