‘This one hits home’: Video captures childhood memories every Indian can relate to

The 1.32-minute clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a child standing in front of a coconut water vendor and eagerly waiting as the dhoti clad vendor skillfully cuts the coconut. Captioned, “India Vignettes,” the clip features several excerpts from the lives of children growing up in India.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over one lakh times, the viral post has been flooded with reactions. While many could relate to the short clip, others praised Lak for aptly capturing the moments that reminded them of their childhood.

I love them all! But the tiffin sharing one is the one I miss the most! Working with other cultures (German, US) it’s very rare to have office lunch together and share from each other’s food. That one just hit home <3 — Mehak Sharma (@Mekk_sharma) November 23, 2020

Don’t know why but this reminds me of a show called Malgudi days that used to come on dd national.😄 — Arvind Mishra (@arwiiind) November 23, 2020

This makes me feel so warm and nostalgiac, thank you — Laila 🤠🥳 (@aheavyhead) November 23, 2020

This is so beautiful and nostalgic !! — FootballWalla (@FootballWalla) November 23, 2020

The coconut vendor little pocket pat. 😩 made me think of my Papa. — sher 🍂 (@DoctorMashup) November 23, 2020

wow, such amazing animation, really portrays the old india and some of the villages in india 🖤🖤 — yeethaw | commissions open (@ReaperzNathan) November 23, 2020

This animation compilation is amazing!! I love all the little details you’ve added in the gestures, and how it gives a little insight on daily life in India. Fabulous work!! — chlove (@GoGetaRoomie) November 23, 2020

