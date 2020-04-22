Follow Us:
This old scene from DDLJ featuring Amrish Puri is now a viral meme

The scene is the from superhit film where one day in London, Puri's character Chaudhary Baldev Singh receives a letter from his friend Ajit (Satish Shah), who lives in Punjab, India -- and he was seen smelling the letter in nostalgia as it reminded him of his homeland.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 9:54:22 pm
amrish puri letter smelling meme, latest bollywood memes, 90s film memes, amrish puri memes, ddlj memes, viral news, indian express Desi filmy buffs have been giving meme treatment to this popular scene from 1995 film.

With India under extended lockdown, people are going down memory lane re-watching old tevelsion shows and films. And it seems many desi users on Twitter have been hooked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge once again. One particular scene from the 1995 blockbuster has caught the attention of desi meme-makers on the micro-blogging site and they can’t have enough of it. Taking two juxtaposed images of Amrish Puri from the Aditya Chopra directorial, people have been churning out memes and the results are hilarious.

The scene is the from superhit film where one day in London, Puri’s character Chaudhary Baldev Singh receives a letter from his friend Ajit (Satish Shah), who lives in Punjab, India — and he is seen smelling the letter in nostalgia as it reminded him of his homeland. The letter is crucial in the film’s plot as it talks about Ajit wanting to keep a promise he and Baldev made to each other 20 years ago — to have Simran marry his son Kuljeet (Parmeet Sethi).

Now, after 25 years since the film was released, this scene featuring Puri has desi fans hooked and they can’t stop giving it meme treatment. Here are some of the best reactions.

Filmy buffs on Twitter have a penchant to revisit old 90s films and take out any random scene once again to give it a meme treatment. Over the years, users on the platform have picked up many scenes from popular Bollywood films, and one particular one featuring Puri’s line ‘Kabhi aao haveli pe’ too was a hit.

Earlier, other random scenes like ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein too became bona fide memes on Twitter.

