This old scene from DDLJ featuring Amrish Puri is now a viral meme

Desi filmy buffs have been giving meme treatment to this popular scene from 1995 film. Desi filmy buffs have been giving meme treatment to this popular scene from 1995 film.

With India under extended lockdown, people are going down memory lane re-watching old tevelsion shows and films. And it seems many desi users on Twitter have been hooked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge once again. One particular scene from the 1995 blockbuster has caught the attention of desi meme-makers on the micro-blogging site and they can’t have enough of it. Taking two juxtaposed images of Amrish Puri from the Aditya Chopra directorial, people have been churning out memes and the results are hilarious.

The scene is the from superhit film where one day in London, Puri’s character Chaudhary Baldev Singh receives a letter from his friend Ajit (Satish Shah), who lives in Punjab, India — and he is seen smelling the letter in nostalgia as it reminded him of his homeland. The letter is crucial in the film’s plot as it talks about Ajit wanting to keep a promise he and Baldev made to each other 20 years ago — to have Simran marry his son Kuljeet (Parmeet Sethi).

Now, after 25 years since the film was released, this scene featuring Puri has desi fans hooked and they can’t stop giving it meme treatment. Here are some of the best reactions.

*Nibbas in 80s when crush replies with letter* pic.twitter.com/P5QDrpmPgh — Definite hu BC (@definite_hu_bc) April 22, 2020

moms when she received letters from her mayka in 90s pic.twitter.com/y3z2ElN7pQ — calm down (@dissociative27) April 22, 2020

When a RCB player gets a call to play for CSK : pic.twitter.com/JBU6QWPdF3 — Savage 🇮🇳 (@CutestFunniest) April 22, 2020

Lockdown में जब बिना काम किए पैसा मिल जाए तब : pic.twitter.com/uA40luJUdK — Al Bran Starkulllah (@Pradhaan_Mantri) April 21, 2020

When your crush finally replies pic.twitter.com/22IBIVmTA7 — Pappi Boss aaj DDLJ hai (@pappi__boss) April 21, 2020

No one:

Me: checking the perfect perfume after spraying it on the testing paper pic.twitter.com/Xj8bE9MyYf — Aaditee Pate (@Aaditee_pate) April 21, 2020

People after getting thier first pay cheque:- pic.twitter.com/1DCyo3QqYf — Darsh Sidhwani (@DarshSidhwani) April 21, 2020

When topper of the class finally shares their notes pic.twitter.com/6fKS5kt28J — Ghar baitho sabh (@Appsfizz) April 21, 2020

No one Bollywood hero after catching the heroine’s flying scarf : pic.twitter.com/vOT5qQjT57 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 21, 2020

When relatives give Money, Me: pic.twitter.com/qlWj0ayz5M — Prity Singh (@pritsi2101) April 21, 2020

No one: Bujurgs after getting letter from their childrens: pic.twitter.com/2D0bZhwUDB — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) April 21, 2020

After getting Canada visa pic.twitter.com/hRii5VfMMi — Rahul 🏹 🇮🇳 (@BeingTrickyy) April 21, 2020

My dadaji after passbook printing at bank pic.twitter.com/eY6fScMzXn — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) April 21, 2020

After writing something from stic colourstix sketchpen during childhood. pic.twitter.com/jvkf749rQM — BTS FC (@dunjin27) April 21, 2020

When 15yo Nibbas/nibbis find their school slam book in almirah: pic.twitter.com/BhV1PsNd69 — Mojo (@Singhlicious) April 21, 2020

Filmy buffs on Twitter have a penchant to revisit old 90s films and take out any random scene once again to give it a meme treatment. Over the years, users on the platform have picked up many scenes from popular Bollywood films, and one particular one featuring Puri’s line ‘Kabhi aao haveli pe’ too was a hit.

Earlier, other random scenes like ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan holding out sindoor’ from Mohabbatein too became bona fide memes on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd