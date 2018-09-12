This Odisha cop’s dancing moves while controlling traffic is reminding people of Prabhu Deva

A traffic policeman in Bhubaneswar dances his way through traffic. (Source: ANI/Twitter) A traffic policeman in Bhubaneswar dances his way through traffic. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It isn’t always possible to find a job that is fun, however, there are always ways to make things a little more entertaining. This is exactly what a traffic policeman in Odisha did. 33-year-old Pratap Chandra Khandwal, who is currently deployed in Bhubaneswar, controls traffic with a slight twist. He has picked up dance as a medium to guide people through traffic.

Shared by news agency ANI, a video of Khandwal dancing amidst traffic is going viral. In the 18-second-clip Khandwal is seen stopping the traffic while dancing.

#WATCH: Pratap Chandra Khandwal, a 33-year-old home guard who is currently deployed as traffic police personnel in #Odisha‘s Bhubaneswar controls traffic by his dance moves. pic.twitter.com/BniV7svk6M — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2018

The viral clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many comparing his moves to that of Prabhu Deva. While some commented how his dance moves would bring smiles to commuters faces, others complimented him for thoroughly enjoying his job.

This guy is really njoying his profession.. — J.Vinay Reddie (@vinayreddie) September 12, 2018

Hope this guy doesn’t get suspended. Need some security person to put smile on commuters. — Tejas K (@tejjINC) September 12, 2018

I love the way he do his job

I watched him twice till now at CRP and very few are there who does there work with passion I liked it =-O — sunil sahoo (@ssahoo377) September 11, 2018

We’ve got the best ever traffic police men in India…Odisha. felt Happy to see such ppl doing their works with happiness.and yes, those traffic violaters will tends to follow the traffic rules coz of these ppl.. — Nikhilesh kumar samantray (@nikkiSray) September 11, 2018

Just like.. Prabu Deva.. Hats off.. 🔯 🔯 — Balachandran. R. (@Balacha79747053) September 11, 2018

