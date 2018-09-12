Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

This Odisha cop’s dancing moves while controlling traffic is reminding people of Prabhu Deva

The viral clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many comparing his moves to that of Prabhu Deva. While some commented how his dance moves would bring smiles to commuters faces others complimented him for thoroughly enjoying his job. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 8:24:07 pm
Odisha, Odisha Cop, dancing cop, Odisha dancing cop, cop video, viral cop video, prabhu deva, A traffic policeman in Bhubaneswar dances his way through traffic. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Related News

It isn’t always possible to find a job that is fun, however, there are always ways to make things a little more entertaining. This is exactly what a traffic policeman in Odisha did. 33-year-old Pratap Chandra Khandwal, who is currently deployed in Bhubaneswar, controls traffic with a slight twist. He has picked up dance as a medium to guide people through traffic.

ALSO READ | Video of Bengal cop’s Bollywood dance at police station goes viral; leads to suspension

Shared by news agency ANI, a video of Khandwal dancing amidst traffic is going viral. In the 18-second-clip Khandwal is seen stopping the traffic while dancing.

The viral clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many comparing his moves to that of Prabhu Deva. While some commented how his dance moves would bring smiles to commuters faces, others complimented him for thoroughly enjoying his job.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Watch Now
Do parrots understand economics? Well, kind of | NYT ScienceTake
Buzzing Now
Advertisement