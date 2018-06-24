This Mumbai resident collected uneaten food from a flight to feed the needy

The Facebook user wrote that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.”(Source: Vishab Mehta/Facebook) The Facebook user wrote that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.”(Source: Vishab Mehta/Facebook)

While many of us (you know who you are) aspire towards doing something for the hungry and the needy, a man aboard a flight from Mumbai to Jaipur decided to go one step ahead. How? A Facebook by Vishab Mehta, in which he recounted how he collected all the food wasted by people on the flight, went viral. According to Mehta, he had requested the crew for a bag so he could collect the leftover food himself and was met with support from their end, who segregated the uneaten food and the rest themselves. As he left the flight, Mehta had 70 burger buns, 50 burger pockets and 30 chocolates in his bag, wrote.

He also informed that he distributed the food he collected among “children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day.” Indianexpress.com has reached out to Mehta for further details and will update this space soon.

Read his entire Facebook post here.

“I’ve been a frequent flyer all my life. I love to travel, be it for business or vacation. But unfortunately only a couple of months back I realised and I noticed that, meals served on the flights are often wasted and thrown away in the garbage.

Reasons for the same can be:

Some people are flying for the first time and are often too shy to even reply to the ‘English’ speaking crew.

Some people don’t like the taste of the food and often eat a little and leave everything else.

Some are just too diet conscious to eat the unhealthy food that is served and is later dumped into the garbage.

Now, why am I suddenly talking about this!?

Today I was on AI flight from Mumbai to jaipur that serves free meal to every passenger and I decided that I’m not gonna let any uneaten food to be wasted or dumped into the garbage. Rather, I’ll collect it and feed that food to the hungry.

As soon as the crew served the meal I requested them to help me with a bag so I can personally go and collect the uneaten food. The crew was very supportive and suggested me to be seated and that it’s better if they collected it while taking their food-trays back, separating the uneaten food in a bag simultaneously.

Almost 70 burger buns, 50 butter pockets and 30 chocolates were collected and given to me before the flight landed.

Only if one can calculate how much food is wasted everyday around the world like this. And only if one can calculate that how just ‘one random act of kindness’ can help so many people fill their empty stomach.

P.S- The food that I collected was distributed among children and grown-ups who can’t even afford a meal a day. Their only way of surviving is begging for food.

It’s a request to all, save food and feed the hungry!”

An act of kindness which, if made into a practice, can benefit many those who go to sleep wondering if they will be able to afford even a meal the next day, right?

