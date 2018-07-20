This mother’s reply to her daughter on why Muslims wear skullcaps is going viral for all the right reasons

The mother’s response to the child’s query is winning hearts online. (Representational images) The mother’s response to the child’s query is winning hearts online. (Representational images)

India is a country of diverse cultures, religions and ethinicities. With multiple cultures, caste, creed, religion and ethnicity, it is only through love and mutual respect that the harmony can be maintained. In one such example, one mother’s answer to her daughter’s innocent inquiry about why a man was wearing a skullcap is winning hearts on the Internet.

As it happened, the child was travelling with her mother in carshare with two different riders. The child noticed the man sitting in front beside the driver had his head covered. Confused about why he was wearing a ‘cap’ in the evening, she asked her mother, “Why is this uncle wearing a cap in the evening? There is no sun outside!”

In response to the child’s query, the mom explained that it’s worn as a sign of respect. “Have you not seen me covering my head with a dupatta, whenever I visit the temple? Or when some elder guests come to our house? Or when I have to touch the feet of your grandparents? It is a sign of respect or to pay our regards, my child,” the mother added.

But the inquisitive child’s query was not satisfied just yet. She further asked, “But who is this bhaiya paying respect to? There is no temple here. He is not touching the feet of anyone.” The mother again came up with a beautiful reply and the entire conversation is going viral on Facebook with over 22,000 shares, at the time of writing.

The original post was shared on Facebook by a fellow rider, Meghna Athwani, who witnessed the heartwarming conversation and decided such good news must be shared with others. Also starting a conversation about, if this is how we all feel about one another then why is there so much hate around?

