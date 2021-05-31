This mash-up of Mads Mikkelsen dancing to Kishore Kumar’s ‘Pag Ghunghroo’ has netizens amused

While the original song by Kishore Kumar features Amitabh Bachchan, Mikkelsen seems to be doing an equally good job in the viral clip.

It is always fun to see actor Mads Mikkelsen dancing, but set those steps to the Bappi Lahiri-Kishore Kumar chartbuster Pag Ghungroo and you have your internet fix of the day.

The mash-up was shared by a user @SumitPurohit along with a caption that read, “Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better.”

The 1.35-minute clip, which is from the comedy-drama movie ‘Another Round’, is edited and spoofed with popular Bollywood track ‘Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera’ from the movie 1982 movie ‘Namak Halaal’. While the original song by Kishore Kumar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and Mikkelsen seems to be doing an equally good job in the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/VcbqJkWDHW — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) May 30, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 10,000 views with many impressed by the perfect synchronisation of the music track with the movie scene.

What an edit! 👏🏼 Also ironic since the mood when this dance features in the film is so different! — Gargi (@gargipaigude) May 31, 2021

There need to be more versions of Mads dancing 🙂 — Sumit (@SumitPurohit) May 31, 2021

This is EPIC! — Abyudh Reddy🇮🇳 (@abyudhreddy) May 31, 2021

This is absolutely beautiful — Pinak (@sab_bakwas) May 31, 2021

Totally opposite, the scene the moment and the Dance in the climax this movie is complete life cycle of a human being. — Amandeep Jr. (@EyeOfAman) May 31, 2021

Never expected that @theofficialmads can dance. I mean look at the flexibility. 😳 There should be another part of Step Up and I want see Mads dancing with @juliannehough @SummitEnt — 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗮𝗱 (@CallMeBhasad) May 31, 2021