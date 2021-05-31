scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
This mash-up of Mads Mikkelsen dancing to Kishore Kumar’s ‘Pag Ghunghroo’ has netizens amused

The 1.35-minute clip featuring Mads Mikkelsen is from the comedy-drama movie ‘Another Round', which is edited and spoofed to popular Bollywood track 'Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 5:04:08 pm
Mads Mikkelsen Kishore Kumar's Pag Ghunghroo viral video, Another Round, Namak Halaal, Amitabh Bachchan, viral videos, mash ups, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsWhile the original song by Kishore Kumar features Amitabh Bachchan, Mikkelsen seems to be doing an equally good job in the viral clip.

It is always fun to see actor Mads Mikkelsen dancing, but set those steps to the Bappi Lahiri-Kishore Kumar chartbuster Pag Ghungroo and you have your internet fix of the day.

The mash-up was shared by a user @SumitPurohit along with a caption that read, “Watching Mads Mikkelsen dance is so much fun. Him dancing on a Bappi Lahiri song might be even better.”

The 1.35-minute clip, which is from the comedy-drama movie ‘Another Round’, is edited and spoofed with popular Bollywood track ‘Ke Pag Ghunghroo Bandh Meera’ from the movie 1982 movie ‘Namak Halaal’. While the original song by Kishore Kumar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, and Mikkelsen seems to be doing an equally good job in the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 10,000 views with many impressed by the perfect synchronisation of the music track with the movie scene.

