Anand Mahindra shares video of car-gate design; netizens divided

You can tell a lot about a house from its entrance gate. But how much is too much? One man’s attempt to push the boundaries by attaching half a car to his front gate has left the internet perplexed. The innovative idea was shared by none other than business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known to repost off-beat and often bizarre content online.

Mahindra shared a clip on Twitter this week, where the man is seen exiting the gate by opening the car’s door. In the video, as the black iron gate slides open, the wheels of the car are seen rolling.

Confused by the man’s unique innovation, Mahindra took to Twitter to ask what could have prompted him to build such a gate. “This person is: 1) A passionate car lover? 2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home? 3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour? 4) All of the above?,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

This person is:

1) A passionate car lover?

2) An introvert who doesn’t want anyone to try and enter his home?

3) Someone innovative with a quirky sense of humour?

4) All of the above? pic.twitter.com/CZxhGR7VDb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 19, 2022

Also intrigued by the gate, several netizens responded to Mahindra’s tweet. A user commented, “4) All of the above. Your home is your castle, so why not add an extra element of flair with one of these unique sliding gates designs for driveways.”

Another user wrote, “Definitely an innovative mind. He is also a good business mind, using things to its most. Utilization of the scrap from his old car, probably. I am only worried about the security, though. Anyone can enter by breaking the glass.”

A third user commented, “The glass window is also secured with grill rods behind it. Watch carefully when he opens the car door. It’s still secure.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has garnered more than 4,69,700 views so far. The 25-second clip has amassed more than 17,800 likes.

Unique ideas often get a thumbs up from the Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra. In August last year, Mahindra shared a clip showing a man on a unique motorised wheelchair. According to Neo Motion, a Chennai-based startup incubated by IIT Madras that designed the wheelchair, it was developed to enable “wheelchair users” to move around cities independently.