This little girl studying alone in wilderness is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Are you fighting Monday blues? If yes, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an inspirational post and netizens are loving it. Often, children need to be persuaded by parents or elders to study. However, a little girl from Himachal Pradesh was seen enjoying learning in the lap of nature.

The photograph shared by Mahindra shows a little girl studying alone in Sataun area of Himachal Pradesh. The girl is seen sitting on top of a rock and concentrating on her studies beside a narrow lane in the lush green area.

The little girl’s act inspired the Mahindra and Mahindra chairman. “Beautiful photograph, Abhishek. She is my #MondayMotivation,” Mahindra tweeted.

The photograph was initially shared by Abhishek Dubey, a Twitter user. During a trip in Sataun area, Dubey was surprised by the girl’s concentration in her studies as she wrote notes alone. He tagged Mahindra and Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Dubey also shared a clip showing the girl studying alone.

Mahindra’s tweet inspired many online and users praised the girl. A user commented, “Let her not be disturbed..she’s in much better placed than city homes.” Another user commented, “She is that kid who loves studying n not the others who are forced by parents to study.” A third user pointed out that the girl might not be able to concentrate in her studies at home and therefore opting to study alone. “The main reason is when she ll reach home she ll b assign homely work or may b disturbance frm siblings. That’s why study dis way. I hv seen so many kids study like dis here,”the user wrote.

One day will c as a Dr, IAS, Engineering, the best paintings, …….and the best in anyone….all the best to her. — syamprasad (@syamgreen) June 27, 2022

The main reason is when she ll reach home she ll b assign homely work or may b disturbance frm siblings.

That’s why study dis way.

I hv seen so many kids study like dis here. — Abhinav Kondal (@KondalAbhinav) June 27, 2022

Pls encourage such children so that they can be role models to other children as well. — Pradeep K. Gaonkar (@PradeepKGaonkar) June 27, 2022

Village life and studies are mostly like it. We used to go study under chinar or willow trees during summers. — surendra kaul (@kaulsk3) June 27, 2022

Let her not be disturbed..she’s in much better placed than city homes — Ekalavya Bharat (@Ekalavyabhoomi) June 27, 2022

In April this year, photograph of a little girl from Manipur attending class while holding her sibling did rounds on social media. The girl’s parents had gone for farming and she had to manage babysitting her sibling and attending class. The photograph grabbed the attention of Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh who later admitted her to Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal.