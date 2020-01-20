Follow Us:
The line from the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that’s inspiring memes

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released Monday, and is already receiving a lot of praise for its choice of topic.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan memes, ayushmann khurrana memes, bollywood memes, viral news, indian express Manurishi Chaddha’s line, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, does your mom and know about it?)” has triggered series of memes online along with other.

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released Monday, and is already receiving a lot of praise for its choice of topic. The film that is centred around homosexuality and love between a same-sex couple in small town India is already earning praise and one particular line from the trailer is inspiring memes on social media.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film talks about homophobia and seems to deal with the serious issue, with a dash of humour. With odes to many popular romantic Bollywood films that are about heterosexual couples, people loved the recreations of popular scenes from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and other films

The film features actor Jitendra Kumar as Ayushmann’s partner, and brings back Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta on-screen again for the first time since the hit Badhai Ho. The film’s trailer is currently trending on YouTube.

But it’s a line from the trailer, in which Manurishi Chaddha tells Khurana, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, do your mummy and papa know about this?)” that has inspired plenty of memes on social media.

Here are some of them:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). The latest movie also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthi and has Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo. The film is set to release on February 21.

