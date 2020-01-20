The line from the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan that’s inspiring memes

Manurishi Chaddha’s line, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, does your mom and know about it?)” has triggered series of memes online along with other. Manurishi Chaddha’s line, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, does your mom and know about it?)” has triggered series of memes online along with other.

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released Monday, and is already receiving a lot of praise for its choice of topic. The film that is centred around homosexuality and love between a same-sex couple in small town India is already earning praise and one particular line from the trailer is inspiring memes on social media.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film talks about homophobia and seems to deal with the serious issue, with a dash of humour. With odes to many popular romantic Bollywood films that are about heterosexual couples, people loved the recreations of popular scenes from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and other films.

The film features actor Jitendra Kumar as Ayushmann’s partner, and brings back Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta on-screen again for the first time since the hit Badhai Ho. The film’s trailer is currently trending on YouTube.

But it’s a line from the trailer, in which Manurishi Chaddha tells Khurana, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, do your mummy and papa know about this?)” that has inspired plenty of memes on social media.

Here are some of them:

*When I fails the exam*

My favorite uncle who signs report card:#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/jkqdeeJIhz — d J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

Pados wali aunty after seeing you with your gf pic.twitter.com/MnKfO3sn2F — Panditcasm (@Panditcasm) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan * Whein neighbours catch me smoking * pic.twitter.com/zloKttCiZ0 — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 20, 2020

When you ask your father money for Goa trip #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/jAjORiSaNh — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) January 20, 2020

When You Are Jobless And Ask Money To Your Parents#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/eIPAAEGkcu — Rohit Vertex Goswami 2.0 🇮🇳🚩 (@Rohit__Vertex) January 20, 2020

Beta: Papa..main arrange marriage hi karunga..kam se kam biwi meri baat to manegi, aur izzat bhi karegi meri..

Papa: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/DIe4MxkM47 — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Dad: 10th mein pass ho jao phir life mein aish hai Me: Pappa I passed in 10th…ab aish hogi na? Dad: pic.twitter.com/o6N4EZKwLy — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) January 20, 2020

Fresher : Engineering join karlia Achi job milke life settle hojayegi ab

Jobless pass out Seniors : #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/S4PXsUNCMC — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 20, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

*After 10th my junior to me*

Junior: Bhaiya Maths leliya hu maine ab to life set hojayegi

Me: pic.twitter.com/HfYeKfLSKR — Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) January 20, 2020

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a sequel to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017). The latest movie also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthi and has Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo. The film is set to release on February 21.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd