Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

This Kerala man’s tea serving trick is reminding people of Rajinikanth

The video, which went viral with over 3 lakh views at the time of writing, has left netizens quite confused. While many are impressed with the way the man is serving tea, others are quite intrigued by the way he does it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 4:24:06 pm
kerala, kerala tea, man serving tea, man serving tea viral video, kerala man, kerala tea, viral video, Can you figure out how he mixed the tea? (Source: Twitter)
For many Indians, their day begins with a cup of tea. Which is why anything related to the beverage tends to grab people’s attention. A recent addition to the list is a viral video that features a man serving tea. While serving tea is not rocket science, however, it is the technique used by this man that has got people talking.

ALSO READ | If tea is your favourite beverage, then you will totally agree with this tea lover

Shared by BBC journalist Megha Mohan, the 40-second clip is of The Chappati Factory in Ponnani, Kerala, where a man takes the tea glass and with a quick movement mixes the three-layer and then serves the glass to his customers. “How tea is served at The Chappati Factory in Ponnani, Kerala,” Mohan tweeted.

The video, which went viral with over 3 lakh views at the time of writing, has left netizens quite confused. While many are impressed with the way the man is serving tea, others are quite intrigued by the way he does it. Here are some of the trending comments:

