This Kerala man’s tea serving trick is reminding people of Rajinikanth

For many Indians, their day begins with a cup of tea. Which is why anything related to the beverage tends to grab people’s attention. A recent addition to the list is a viral video that features a man serving tea. While serving tea is not rocket science, however, it is the technique used by this man that has got people talking.

Shared by BBC journalist Megha Mohan, the 40-second clip is of The Chappati Factory in Ponnani, Kerala, where a man takes the tea glass and with a quick movement mixes the three-layer and then serves the glass to his customers. “How tea is served at The Chappati Factory in Ponnani, Kerala,” Mohan tweeted.

How tea is served at The Chappati Factory in Ponnani, Kerala. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8cxJctMrJT — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) September 9, 2018

The video, which went viral with over 3 lakh views at the time of writing, has left netizens quite confused. While many are impressed with the way the man is serving tea, others are quite intrigued by the way he does it. Here are some of the trending comments:

Unless physics isn’t functional up there …….So basically he is using his palm to stop the concoction from falling out while inverting the glass ? — Dòn Feldër (@Grieshnak) September 9, 2018

Watching too many @rajinikanth movies might have this effect 😊😊😊 — Saravanan 〽️ (@Holaydiver) September 11, 2018

@Shakti_Shetty Disclaimer: Please don’t try this at home. I threw a cup of hot chai on my brother. — Emergency BF (@Tweeteesh) September 9, 2018

“I’d like a tea, please – swung, not stirred…” — CitizenSRai (@Sushant_Rai) September 10, 2018

He seems to be actually doing better than some other chaiwala we know of. 🤪people are really getting served with some tea. — Rob De Niro (@beerman12311) September 9, 2018

New @Marvel super hero :. The TeaMen ! — Uncomfortably Dumb (@UncomfortablyD) September 9, 2018

Saves washing a spoon and it does look cool — Markian Gooley (@markdotgooley) September 9, 2018

