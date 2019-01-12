Toggle Menu
This Kerala couple’s travelling story is inspiring many and people want to help sponsor their next vacay

Anand Mahindra shared a video of Vijayan and Mohana — a couple from Kerala, who have funded their dream of travelling around the world by selling tea.

The elderly couple has left many inspired to follow their dreams. (Source: ‏Go_Earl_Grey/ Twitter)

“Travel is the only thing you buy that makes your richer,” an anynonymous person had said. But the truth behind this quote is universally acceptable as the invaluable experiences gathered from it makes one richer in various aspects. And the same was highlighted recently by Anand Mahindra, who has been inspired this globe-trotting couple from Kerala.

“They may not figure in the Forbes Rich list but in my view, they are amongst the richest people in our country. Their wealth is their attitude to life,” the Mahindra group chairman wrote in admiration while sharing a small clip from a video shot by travel blogger Drew Binsky on the elderly couple from Kochi.

The couple, Vijayan and Mohana, who are in their late 60s, have always dreamt of seeing the world and has managed to travel over 20 countries so far in a span of 45 years of their marriage. As many often worry about the expenses incurred for travelling and stay away from it, the duo doesn’t shy away and even with earnings made by running a humble tea shop in the city, they haven’t been deterred.

Many on social media were motivated to see their determination and love for travelling but felt sorry that they have to take loans to realise their dream.

So, seeing the overwhelming response, Mahindra suggested how about crowdsourcing money for their next vacation and gifting it to them as an anniversary gift! A suggestion that was loved by many, and now many want to pitch in.

Talk about positive change social media can bring by joining forces. Amazing, isn’t it?

