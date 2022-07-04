This job seeker delivers ‘resume’ in box of pastries wearing Zomato uniform; food delivery company isn’t impressed

It can be tough for job seekers to get the attention of recruiters. A Twitter user Aman Khandelwal did something quirky to get noticed among the crowd of job seekers and his tweet has gone viral.

Khandelwal shared photographs of himself wearing a Zomato uniform and holding a box of pastries. “Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment. @zomato #resume,” tweeted Khandelwal. The box said, “Most of the resumes end up in trash. But mine in your belly.”

Khandelwal also said in the comments section that he is looking for the role of a management trainee with a good organisation. His LinkedIn profile says he is an Aspiring Product Manager and has completed Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Institute of Management Development and Research (IMDR), Pune.

However, Khandelwal’s tweet did not impress Zomato and it said that impersonation is “not so cool”. “Hey Aman, hope your ‘gig’ landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution – top of the line, impersonation – not so cool,” responded Zomato in the comments section.

The job aspirant’s “gig” did catch eyeballs. Digital Gurukul Metaversity, an online platform for training management job seekers, was impressed by Khandelwal’s “marketing skill” and offered an internship.

“Looking at your Marketing skill – We would like to offer our flagship program in “Digital Startup” for FREE with Internship! Hope it will surely make your belly & career in perfect shape,” read Digital Gurukul Metaversity’s tweet.

Khandelwal’s tweet triggered mixed reactions on the social media platform. Some were impressed with his antics while others pointed out that it was not the right way.

“Out off the box thinking, Initiative,energy. They’ll definitely have a look at the resume,”commented a user. Another user wrote, “Is it just me who finds this absolutely cringe and crazy? Is it that easy to masquerade as a delivery boy from Zomato/Swiggy? Imagine the safety implications here.”