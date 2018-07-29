PhirDilDoModiKo trends and BJP’s Tajinder Bagga gets trolled

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga deactivated his Twitter account after this tweet went viral and was trolled for the email address. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga deactivated his Twitter account after this tweet went viral and was trolled for the email address.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga temporarily deactivated his Twitter account late on Saturday after an email ID shared by him on Twitter resulted in a minor embarrassment for the party. With the next general election less than a year away, Bagga tweeted an email address asking people for suggestions for the BJP’s 2019 campaign. Little did he realise that it would spectacularly backfire.

While the email address read ‘Phir Dil Do Modi Ko (give your hearts again to Modi)’, one Twitter user interpreted it as ‘dildo’, and Bagga’s tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. As the #PhirDildoModiKo began to trend on Twitter, he quietly deactivated his account before returning on Sunday to say he “took a break” from the platform.

It all started when Twitter user @ladywithflaws highlighted the hilarious mistake in Bagga’s tweet. Realising the goof-up, Bagga changed the address and shared a new email id that read, ‘volunteer for Modi’. But the damage has been done.

I have never seen an email id change this quickly 😂😭😭 pic.twitter.com/H35WFhUl6S — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 27, 2018

#PhirDildoModiKo and #DilDoModiko started trending on Twitter, with people posting memes and jokes trolling the BJP Spokesperson. The trolling escalated further when they noticed he deactivated his account. Now, people are asking not to use the hashtag by using the hashtag!

This #phirdildomodiko hashtag is insulting and not appropriate. I request everyone to not use this hashtag and tell others to refrain from using it too. Thank you. #phirdildomodiko — Ganesh bagal (@Ganeshbgl23) July 29, 2018

Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country – #PhirDILDOModiKo .. #learningtogive pic.twitter.com/3r108K1DBU — Injesters (@rockyandmayur) July 29, 2018

Post #PhirDILDOModiKo going viral in the cyberspace, our sources say @TajinderBagga ji was blessed to receive Modiji’s call – but for strange reasons he has deactivated his twitter account 😹 — Sanjeevani (@SanjeevaniPage) July 29, 2018

How dare you make fun of someone saying #PhirDildoModiKo he was only speaking his #MannKiBaat https://t.co/MHSA4kwhG6 — Udit (@udit_87) July 29, 2018

Bagga is launching campaign “Phir Dildo Modi Ko”. The word “Phir” is quite curious. It means there was a supply before also pic.twitter.com/d22EySiAaL — Joy (@Joydas) July 28, 2018

WHAT IF he got like a thousand T-shirts printed with #PhirDILDOModiKo 🤔 — 17 people have not (@SuperRetina) July 29, 2018

My sincere & heartfelt appeal to those who use: Please donate one if you have a spare extra piece. pic.twitter.com/WoBxkPjmPZ — Thinking Robot (@thinkingrobot9) July 28, 2018

When Humayun was dying he called Babar and said #phirDilDomodiko — Harsh Kumar (@DemonnIshere) July 29, 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When @BJP4India or Bagga trends a hashtag like #phirdildomodiko , what does that imply? They’re indirectly agreeing that people have lost faith in Modi & Modi has blown peoples faith. Even the core BJP cadre knows that. Hence the desperate, weird attempts. — Suby (@Subytweets) July 28, 2018

#PhirDILDOModiKo 😂😂😂🙏🙏 .@TajinderBagga i know in your ideology thr is no space for respect … its all about RSSpect but such demeaning language for my PM is unacceptable pic.twitter.com/aNPjcXhZXX — Shashwat (@shashwatsaran) July 28, 2018

Bagga has been one of the most prominent social media influencers for the BJP before he became a spokesperson for its Delhi unit.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd