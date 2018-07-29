Follow Us:
Sunday, July 29, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

#PhirDilDoModiKo trends and BJP’s Tajinder Bagga gets trolled

The Delhi BJP spokesperson asked people to send in their suggestions and ideas for the BJP's 2019 election campaign to the email address 'Phir Dil Do Modi Ko', However, it garnered attention for all the wrong reasons and people couldn't stop trolling him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 29, 2018 3:57:23 pm
bjp, narendra modi, tajinder singh bagga, bjp 2019 election campaign, phir dil do modi ko trend, bagga dildo modi trend, tajinder bagga twitter deleted, indian express, india news Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga deactivated his Twitter account after this tweet went viral and was trolled for the email address.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga temporarily deactivated his Twitter account late on Saturday after an email ID shared by him on Twitter resulted in a minor embarrassment for the party. With the next general election less than a year away, Bagga tweeted an email address asking people for suggestions for the BJP’s 2019 campaign.  Little did he realise that it would spectacularly backfire.

While the email address read ‘Phir Dil Do Modi Ko (give your hearts again to Modi)’, one Twitter user interpreted it as ‘dildo’, and Bagga’s tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons. As the #PhirDildoModiKo began to trend on Twitter, he quietly deactivated his account before returning on Sunday to say he “took a break” from the platform.

It all started when Twitter user @ladywithflaws highlighted the hilarious mistake in Bagga’s tweet. Realising the goof-up, Bagga changed the address and shared a new email id that read, ‘volunteer for Modi’. But the damage has been done.

#PhirDildoModiKo and #DilDoModiko started trending on Twitter, with people posting memes and jokes trolling the BJP Spokesperson. The trolling escalated further when they noticed he deactivated his account. Now, people are asking not to use the hashtag by using the hashtag!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Bagga has been one of the most prominent social media influencers for the BJP before he became a spokesperson for its Delhi unit.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement