This is who Mumbai police are endorsing for ‘Best Actor’

It is said that a dog is a man’s best friend but in their latest tweet, the Mumbai police said that they believe that a canine can also be “the best actor in a leading role”.

Ahead of the Oscars ceremony, the Mumbai police posted a tweet that said the city has endorsed a dog for the award of ‘The Best Actor In A Leading Role’.

The tweet was accompanied by an image of a dog that mimicked the poster of the Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog.

The Mumbai police’s love for dogs is not new. Earlier this month, the law enforcement agency honoured Simba, one of their dogs in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, with a gun salute after he passed away.

The Power of the Dog, a western psychological drama, was nominated for 12 academy awards. Later on Sunday, its director Jane Campion won the best director award, becoming the third woman to win the prestigious title.

This is not the first time the Mumbai police have used the context of the Academy Awards in their tweets. In 2017, they posted a hilarious tweet to comment on the now-iconic goof up when La La Land was announced the winner of the best picture award instead of Moonlight. In 2019, they expressed their fondness for Mumbai by referencing Period. End of a Sentence, which won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short category.