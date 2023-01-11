scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

This is what brand names sound like when one is broke, Instagram post goes viral

The hilarious renaming of popular brands was done by Dinesh Bhanot.

what brand names sound like when one is broke, how i see brands when I'm out of money, viral funny Instagram post, viral funny Twitter thread, redesigned logos of popular brands, indian expressIn the now-viral post, Pizza Hut was redesigned as ‘Peeche Hut’ (Back Out) as if mocking a person’s inability to afford it.
Our perspective about the way we see the world is often shaped by our financial situation. Now a designer has illustrated (in English and Hindi) how brand names of famous food chains and luxury products sound or appear when one is out of money.

In an Instagram post, Dinesh Bhanot (dinesh.bhanot) redesigned the logos of famous brands from a broke point of view.

In the now-viral post, Pizza Hut was redesigned as ‘Peeche Hut’ (Back Out) as if mocking a person’s inability to afford it. Subway becomes the stuff of one’s dreams and is seen as ‘Sapnay’. Indulging in fast food chain Faasos soon turns into regret and one sees the spending as ‘Afsos’ (Sorrow).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinesh Bhanot (@dinesh.bhanot)

When the bank account only has a few bucks remaining, labels like New Balance, Lacoste, Johnnie Walker, and Jordans sound like ‘No Balance’, ‘Lacostly’, ‘Jobless Walker’, and ‘Jod Dhan’ (Accumulate Money) respectively.

While sharing the reimagining of these brands Bhanot wrote in the Instagram post, “Stuck between ‘i need to save money’ and ‘you only live once’”. Bhanot also mentioned that it took six hours to make the now viral post.

As many people related to this, his post raked up hundreds of likes across social media platforms.

Commenting on the post, an Instagram user wrote, “Literally Me after the first week of a month”. Another person said, “Petition to change the Original brand names to this masterpiece”.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
