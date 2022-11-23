scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

‘This is Interstellar level glitch’: Place mix-up on flight booking site triggers funny reactions

Auditya Venkatesh’s tweet showed an AirAsia flight from “HYD Bengaluru” to “BLR Kolkata”, with the Karnataka capital appearing both as the place of departure and the destination (BLR).

Air Asia flight glitch, Air Asia flight booking, flight booking, flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, indian expressAir Asia responded saying it might be a technical glitch.

While booking an AirAsia flight, a flyer was left confused as the website showed the same place as the place of departure and the destination—an experience that has triggered funny reactions online after he tweeted a screenshot showing the mix-up.

Auditya Venkatesh’s tweet showed an AirAsia flight from “HYD Bengaluru” to “BLR Kolkata”, with the Karnataka capital appearing both as the place of departure and the destination (BLR). It also showed that the flight would depart from Kempegowda International Airport, which is in Bengaluru, at 14:20 and reach Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at 15:30. Also left unanswered was the presence of HYD, which stands for Hyderabad.

In his tweet, Venkatesh wrote, “Hi @AirAsiaIndia this is really confusing. So if I book this ticket, where will I really go? And where will I leave from?”

Air Asia responded saying it might be a technical glitch. “Hi Auditya, there might be a technical glitch. Kindly refresh the page and do the fresh booking,” the airline commented.

As another Twitter user commented that “this is a genuine service request but feels like a meme”, Venkatesh, whose bio says he is a traveller and photographer, poked fun at the social media platform’s new owner Elon Musk. “We’re in the Musk melon Twitter now, the world is a meme,” he wrote.

Funny reactions poured in as comments. “This is hilarious and me selling real estate in Hyderabad being in bangalore then,” read a comment. Another user wrote, “When u leave the city physically but it remains in your heart…” A third user commented, “This is Interstellar level glitch.”

