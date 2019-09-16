‘This is insane’: Video of four cats surrounding a snake goes viral

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh left many of his followers shocked after he shared a video of four cats surrounding a snake. The short clip was shared by the actor on his Instagram account along with a caption that read, “Earlier in the day. Went for the BGM with @naman.n.mukesh for # BypassRoad, got down of the car and saw this.”

In the clip, which has gone viral with over 79,000 views, a snake can be seen boxed in by four cats as they try to attack it. Moments later, as one of the felines try to take a swipe at it, the snake slowly slithers away.

Watch the video here:

The video has triggered many reactions on social media, with many identifying the reptile as a venomous cobra. Moreover, some also wondered why snake catchers were not called in to rescue the reptile.

Later, Neil Nitin Mukesh confirmed that he had informed wildlife officials to rescue the snake after a follower’s comment. “Someone should have informed the snake catchers to get that young cobra out of there and release it in forest area around,” one person commented. “Did that,” the actor responded.