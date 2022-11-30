scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Watch: This is how breakfast is made for elephants at Tamil Nadu reserve

In addition to being allowed to graze in the forest, the camp elephants are fed a mix of ragi, jaggery, and rice twice daily.

Theppakadu Elephant Camp Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, elephants fed special meal at Tamil Nadu camp, viral elephant videos, wholesome elephant videos India, Indian Express

IAS officer Supriya Sahu has shared a video that shows how elephants at the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are fed a special meal curated by the camp’s veterinarian. The gentle giants are fed a mix of ragi, jaggery, and rice with some salt. These ingredients are mixed together and made into large balls that the elephants then relish.

Sahu shared a video of this meal prep and elephant feeding on Tuesday. Her 49-second video has gathered over 49,000 views and thousands of likes. However, despite the likes on her tweet, many people raised questions about keeping wild animals like elephants in captivity.

ALSO READ |Watch: Adorable elephant’s antics make television journalist burst into laughter

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “What are these elephants used for, Madam? This is no different from elephants in circuses and begging elephants. Why are they held captive, if they are not injured or rescue elephants, and able to fend for themselves in the jungle?”

However, it is interesting to note the elephants at the 100-year-old Theppakadu camp are not fully captive. They are allowed to roam in the forest area near the camp but are still fed special meals twice a day, often by tourists who visit the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The elephant feeding programme for visitors is open every day between 8.45 am to 9.15 am and 5.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

As per the Theppakadu camp’s website, the 24 elephants that they house are either rescued or captured after conflict with humans. These elephants are trained by experienced mahouts and used for forest patrolling and educational or eco-tourism purposes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:13:39 pm
Next Story

Ahead of Assembly polls, a Siddaramaiah biopic likely to hit the screen in Karnataka

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close