This is how an Assam man met Virat Kohli by spending Rs 23,000

Some die-hard fans of cricketer Virat Kohli are willing to do anything to meet him. They can go to any length to have their picture clicked with him. A man from Assam fulfilled his wish of meeting the former India captain but he had to spend an exorbitant price for the chance.

Rahul Rahi from Shantipur in Guwahati reportedly shelled out Rs 23,000 to book a room in the same hotel where the Indian cricket team was staying in an attempt to meet Kohli. And, he finally got successful as he managed to get a photo clicked with the former India captain.

Rahi first went to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport when the Indian team was scheduled to arrive for the 2nd T20 against South Africa on Sunday. However, the security prevented him from meeting Kohli. So, he booked a room in the same hotel that the Indian team was staying in for Rs 23,000.

Rai eventually met Kohli at the breakfast area of the hotel. Rai took a selfie with the India batter and also received his autograph on a framed collage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore player’s Instagram fan page.

News 18 quoted Rai as saying, “At one point he noticed me and asked me to meet him outside the breakfast area. I presented a framed collage of the Fan Page on Instagram that I created in his name and have one lakh followers. He said he cannot carry it back and autographed it for me to keep as a sweet souvenir of this meeting. We clicked a selfie.”

In the match, Kohli scored an unbeaten 49 runs off 28 deliveries hitting seven boundaries and one six. India won the match by 16 runs as they restricted South Africa to 221/3 after making 237/3. India lead the three-match series 2-0. The last match of the series will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore Tuesday.