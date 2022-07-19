scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

‘Sindhupore Open’: This is how Amul celebrated P V Sindhu’s Singapore Open victory

Appreciating the double Olympic medallist’s win, the Amul topical said "Sindhupore Open" in the topical and showed Sindhu standing victoriously.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 12:34:09 pm
PV Sindhu, Sindhu, PV Sindhu Singapore Open victory, Singapore Open, Commonwealth games, Amul, Amul topical on Singapore Open, indian express In an intense battle with China's Wang Zhi Yi, Sindhu managed to outshine her. She emerged victorious with 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

Congratulations and praises have been pouring in after ace shuttler P V Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy Sunday. Dairy brand Amul has also joined the bandwagon to talk about the badminton star’s latest feat.

Appreciating the double Olympic medallist’s win, the Amul topical said “Sindhupore Open” in the topical and showed Sindhu standing victoriously. “India’s badminton star adds another feather to her cap!” Amul captioned the post on Instagram.

Instagram users showered love and appreciation in the comments section.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated her on Sunday, saying it was a proud moment for the country and her victory will inspire players.

Sindhu called the Super 500 title “just the start” as she aims for the big ones. In an intense battle with China’s Wang Zhi Yi, Sindhu managed to outshine her. She emerged victorious with 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

After winning two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, Singapore Open was Sindhu’s third title of the season. She has one gold medal, two silver, and two bronze medals at the World Championships and also has two Olympic medals to her credit.

She will now play at the Commonwealth Games, starting on July 28 in Birmingham.

