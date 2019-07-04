Viral video: A crow refuses all offers until it gets a fish it wants

Toggle Menu
A crow in Kerala is being hailed as a master of negotiation after a video emerged of it refusing all offers until it gets a fish that’s acceptable.

In the video that has gone viral, the bird is seen sitting on a tray with a wide variety of fish on it and trying to take the biggest one possible. When the fishmonger tries to shoo it away. it refuses to leave. Seeing its determination, the fishmonger tries to offer it a smaller fish. However, the crow refuses to accept the smaller offerings rejecting them till it gets a fish of the size it wants.

Finally, the fishmonger gives in and parts with a much bigger fish than originally intended and the crow flew away happily having sealed the deal.

The video went viral online and on social media, people were very impressed by the crow’s negotiation skills. Some even rooted for it to be the new Brexit Secretary!

