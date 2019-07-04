Viral video: A crow refuses all offers until it gets a fish it wants

A crow in Kerala is being hailed as a master of negotiation after a video emerged of it refusing all offers until it gets a fish that’s acceptable.

In the video that has gone viral, the bird is seen sitting on a tray with a wide variety of fish on it and trying to take the biggest one possible. When the fishmonger tries to shoo it away. it refuses to leave. Seeing its determination, the fishmonger tries to offer it a smaller fish. However, the crow refuses to accept the smaller offerings rejecting them till it gets a fish of the size it wants.

Finally, the fishmonger gives in and parts with a much bigger fish than originally intended and the crow flew away happily having sealed the deal.

The video went viral online and on social media, people were very impressed by the crow’s negotiation skills. Some even rooted for it to be the new Brexit Secretary!

They’re so smart 😭😭😭 I love crows so much omg https://t.co/NDg6lekUEl — thirsting for Jon Moxley’s thighs (@sweetnsourfuhk) July 3, 2019

This is amazing. Crows are so damn smart! https://t.co/mqp22jOEqk — Joey Flores (@joeyjflores) July 3, 2019

“Am I a joke to you, Dave?” pic.twitter.com/quNftdeTbs — 🍋 Seeker Nami 🍋 HUAWEI did nothing wrong 🌟💜🌠 (@seekernami) July 3, 2019

I love this. The fishmonger is like, “Here’s a nice little fish” and the crow cusses him out until he gives it a big one! https://t.co/8OA0lQFH4k — Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) July 2, 2019

The UK government should have recruited this crow to negotiate the Brexit deal… https://t.co/yUBs0go0hX — Adam Perkins (@AdamPerkinsPhD) July 2, 2019

Lol! This Crow is smarter than many of our politicians. https://t.co/MLjFku0aPt — Jigar Kumar (@Jigarrathod) July 2, 2019

This cracked me up. Always aim high, my friends! https://t.co/HeHBsKZny3 — Sherry Shiying Aw (@flyawlab) July 2, 2019

Really smart crow negotiates better than I do🤣 https://t.co/jAJtOb5CNF — Sana Arshad (@sana_7223) July 2, 2019

Send me contact details of this crow, i wish to offer highest position in sales department 👌#Crow_Super_Intelligent 😍 — Naveen Shahi #अध्यक्ष_तो_राहुल_ही_रहेंगे (@Naveen_Kr_Shahi) July 1, 2019