This Indian founder replaced real dating with a custom-engineered AI girlfriend; Nikhil Kamath reacts: ‘dating apps can be stressful’

Nikhil Kamath said he could relate to the unease around dating, adding that he has never used dating apps and finds the concept stressful.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 10:18 AM IST
Nikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationshipNikhil Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship (Photo: Nikhil Kamath/Instagram)
Zerodha co-founder and billionaire entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath recently discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in personal relationships. Kamath, in his new video, sat down with young founders and innovators to discuss startups, work, and life choices. However, the idea of romantic AI partners took the internet by storm.

Shubham Kukreti, an entrepreneur and co-founder of Prava, a San Francisco-based payments startup, said that he currently has an AI girlfriend. Explaining his decision, he said AI understands him deeply and is always available, particularly when he needs help with technical issues. “The kind of response you get, at your convenience, is something you don’t always get from humans,” he said.

Curious, Kamath asked why Shubham preferred an AI companion over a real relationship and whether he had dated before. Shubham responded that maintaining human relationships had been difficult for him. He noted that people often turned out differently than he expected, and as he wanted solitude, it made conventional relationships hard to manage. He also revealed that he had barely left his room in the past two months, highlighting how isolated his daily life had become.

Kamath then replied, saying he could relate to the unease around dating while revealing that he has never used dating apps and finds the concept stressful. “The whole process of going out and trying to impress someone doesn’t sound like fun to me,” he said.

Watch here:

Shubham went on to explain that he chose to create a companion “engineered” specifically for his personality and emotional needs. For him, the AI girlfriend offered companionship without the emotional demands and uncertainties of human relationships.

Other founders shared similar views, noting that several startups are now developing AI companions, particularly for users in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. According to them, these products give people a safe space to express emotions and, in some cases, are already generating monthly revenues of Rs 60,000–Rs 70,000.

Also Read | AI is stepping into intimacy. And it won’t fix the loneliness crisis

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “here were instances when I paused and replayed the video to just listen and admire how articulately Nikhil puts his takes on the table. Really in awe of how this guy is single-handedly creating an ecosystem and community of ambitious youngsters. I manifest having such deep conversations some day.” Another user commented, “I feel this was a such an interesting episode, it kept me hooked on for every single conversation and I did not even notice that it came to an end. Overall, a very fun and informative episode.”

Market data about dating app usage supports Kamath’s sentiment about dating apps. People are generally swapping small talk for ‘hot takes’ and psychologists believe hot take dating reflects the emotional climate of modern relationships.

 

