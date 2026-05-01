This Indian entrepreneur makes all 40 employees stop work at 2 pm for a daily ‘picnic’

An Indian entrepreneur is making waves by introducing an unconventional workplace ritual to bring the entire team together. Kavya Karnatac, founder of KK Create, shared on LinkedIn that every afternoon at 2.00 pm sharp, work comes to a complete halt as all 40 team members gather to eat together.
The idea, she explained, is to create a sense of connection across teams, regardless of roles or deadlines.
“Every day we have a 1-hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly, as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears, and everyone gathers in the hall,” Karnatac wrote on LinkedIn.
She described how the informal setup reflects the spirit of inclusivity, like chairs are pulled in from different corners, people squeeze in wherever they can, and no one is left to eat alone. The gathering cuts across hierarchy, with managers and freshers sharing the same space and meal.
Karnatac also noted that team leads often take the initiative to step away from work and encourage others to join in. “It goes for an hour, sometimes even more: Someone sharing homemade food. Someone cracking the worst (but funniest) jokes. Someone starting a mafia game mid-meal. It feels like party every day,” she said.
Reflecting on the impact of the ‘picnic’, she added, “This culture is rare and honestly? Some days, it doesn’t even feel like an office. It feels like a family sitting down for a meal. These 60 minutes remind me connection beyond work truly builds a team.”
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The post resonated with several users, with one commenting, “For some people, that hour might be their only deep work window or quiet reset. The best cultures create connection and leave room for individual rhythms.” Another user wrote, “Honestly, this feels less like a “perk” and more like a mindset. When people are comfortable enough to laugh, share food, and just be themselves, work stops feeling transactional.”
“That’s culture done right. Shared moments like this don’t just build teams, they build trust, which shows up when it matters most,” another user reacted. “That kind of shared daily ritual does more for team cohesion than most formal “culture initiatives.” Regular, informal time together builds trust in a way meetings rarely do,” a third user said.
DISCLAIMER: This story reflects a specific organisational practice and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes rather than as professional management or psychological advice