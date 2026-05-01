This Indian entrepreneur makes all 40 employees stop work at 2 pm for a daily ‘picnic’

The founder described how the informal setup reflects the spirit of inclusivity (Representational image/Pexels)

An Indian entrepreneur is making waves by introducing an unconventional workplace ritual to bring the entire team together. Kavya Karnatac, founder of KK Create, shared on LinkedIn that every afternoon at 2.00 pm sharp, work comes to a complete halt as all 40 team members gather to eat together.

The idea, she explained, is to create a sense of connection across teams, regardless of roles or deadlines.

“Every day we have a 1-hour picnic at the office! And it is non-negotiable. We are a team of 40 people across different verticals, deadlines, and chaos. But suddenly, as the clock hits 2 PM, all of that disappears, and everyone gathers in the hall,” Karnatac wrote on LinkedIn.