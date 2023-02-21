This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, dislikes approach of coaching institutes

While cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to join the IITs and other prestigious technical institutes in India is an intense race, those who manage to clear the exams often earn a lot of money by conducting coaching classes on how to crack the exams. However, trapped in the rat race, students are often left with low understanding of the concepts and this is where an IIT Guwahati graduate is trying to make a difference.

Shrawan teaches mathematics in his own unique way and uploads videos on YouTube to help the students have a clear concept. Appreciating his efforts, Twitter user and his school friend Rahul Raj shared a screenshot of a video and added that Shrawan disagrees with the coaching institutes.

School friend Shrawan is a maths genius. He qualified JEE & joined IIT Guwahati. He quit the race MNC jobs and kept finding ways to study and teach maths. He lives like sages, like travelers, like nomads, like crazy pple. All to teach good maths which coaching classes have killed pic.twitter.com/kXitMlDO9v — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 12, 2023

Raj said in the comments section, “Shrawan can get a faculty position in any IIT JEE coaching class in India and start earning crores, but he disagrees with these institutes at the fundamental level. His angst is that these quick-fix classes kill the passion for learning mathematics in students.”

Internet users were amazed by the man’s selfless efforts and heaped praises. A user commented, “Thats amazing.” Another user wrote, “As they say do whatever makes you happy.” A third user wrote, “Fantastic to learn about him. He serves as an example for many others like me.”

The YouTube channel maths with shrawan@shrawan-iitg’s description says “the channel caters to fundamentals relying on intuition & heuristic approach towards concept underlying algorithm, olympiad.” The description also adds that Shrawan is an ex-Bihar Revenue Service officer.