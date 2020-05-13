A translation gaffe on a packet of dosa batter has Indian netizens in splits

The undated photo of the pack of the lentil mix is going viral across social media platforms. (Source: Eunoic Vijayalakshmi/ Twitter) The undated photo of the pack of the lentil mix is going viral across social media platforms. (Source: Eunoic Vijayalakshmi/ Twitter)

A photo of a packet of dosa batter is going viral for the terrible translation from English to Hindi.

The package for the batter has most of its information written in Tamil and English, all of which were correct. But when it came to Hindi, it was a cricket-based translation of the word batter that appeared on the package.

Sharing the image on Twitter, someone jokingly wrote, “Effects of Hindi Imposition in South India”.

Effects of Hindi Imposition in South India … pic.twitter.com/MoOxldg4dQ — Eunoic Vijayalakshmi (@wataboutery) May 12, 2020

As the picture went viral, people had funny reactions to it. While some joked that it was nice to see humble south Indian breakfasts expanding into new territories, some came up with other funny translations. Google Translate also copped a lot of the blame:

If batter is ballebaaz – then battery should be artillery barrage no?

What would barrage be? Legal drinking age? — shiv (@bennedose) May 13, 2020

Batter to Tamil is also pretty hilarious! Dosa/Idli demolisher 😅 pic.twitter.com/n3dvDdul8p — ➖ (@VaishnaviMurthy) May 13, 2020

If Idli/dosa is baalebaaz then I wonder who would be the gayendbaaz. — Parthasarathy. S (@Parthas36066815) May 12, 2020

A डोसा बल्लेबाज would be an uthappa no? pic.twitter.com/h9vQE8JKHz — tg Shenoy (@theBekku) May 12, 2020

Best Dosa Ballebaaz was undoubtedly GR Vishwanath. Idli Ballebaaz could be Krishnamachari Srikanth. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) May 12, 2020

I was stumped reading this. And it is run out when ballebaaz gets over ? — Kalyani Sekhar (@Kalsekhar) May 12, 2020

Translator deserves to meet @imVkohli 😊 — Reshma Hitesh (@drresh) May 12, 2020

Ha ha… Lagta hai graphic designer google translate usekiya. https://t.co/7yBA1Dto75 — αʂƚɾσɳαυɠԋƚι (@astronaughti) May 12, 2020

The humble Idli/ Dosa is now clearly expanding its market!!…. https://t.co/YzszOuptNr — Vijayanand Venkataraman, CFA (@vijayvenkatram) May 12, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd