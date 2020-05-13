Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
COVID19

A translation gaffe on a packet of dosa batter has Indian netizens in splits

While some joked that it was nice to see humble south Indian breakfasts expanding into new territories, some came up with other funny translations.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2020 3:42:16 pm
funny translation, funny english hindi translation, translation gaffe, tamil batter pack wrong translation, viral photo bad english, RIP English, funny news, indian express The undated photo of the pack of the lentil mix is going viral across social media platforms. (Source: Eunoic Vijayalakshmi/ Twitter)

A photo of a packet of dosa batter is going viral for the terrible translation from English to Hindi.

The package for the batter has most of its information written in Tamil and English, all of which were correct. But when it came to Hindi, it was a cricket-based translation of the word batter that appeared on the package.

Sharing the image on Twitter, someone jokingly wrote, “Effects of Hindi Imposition in South India”.

As the picture went viral, people had funny reactions to it. While some joked that it was nice to see humble south Indian breakfasts expanding into new territories, some came up with other funny translations. Google Translate also copped a lot of the blame:

