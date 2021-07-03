scorecardresearch
‘Nobody moves on when the ex is Lord Bobby’: Hilarious mashup of Adele’s ‘Hello’ has netizens in splits

The video, posted by a popular Twitter page Bobbywood merged clips from Adele's 2015 hit Hello and Bobby Deol's 2001 movie Aashiq. The unexpected ending has started a laughing riot online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2021 6:12:18 pm
Bobby Deol Adele, bobby Deol hello adele, bobbywood, bobby Deol, adele, bobby Deol memes, bobby Deol twitter, adele hello edits, adele memes, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsMany said they had never seen this epic crossover coming.

Singer Adele’s Grammy-winning hit number ‘Hello’ has spawned a variety of memes and spoofs online. The latest to that list involves Bollywood’s own Bobby Deol, or at least a version of him from a film.

Thanks to Deol’s fan account ‘Bobbywood’ on Twitter, once again, fans were delighted with a creative edit of the ‘Hello’ tune.

Bobbywood, which has won the internet numerous times with memes and spoofs from Deol’s films recently merged clips from Hello’ and his 2001 movie Aashiq. The results are surprising and hysterical, leaving netizens laughing out loud.

The clip shows Adele calling a confused Deol who doesn’t recognise the voice behind the phone. When Adele croons, “I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet”, Deol replies in bewilderment that he doesn’t even know her! Adele continues to sing, “I’m in California dreaming about who we used to be” to which a frustrated Deol tells her it’s a wrong number and hangs up.

Take a look at the clip here:

The account which describes itself as a Deol “stan account” routinely keeps posting hilarious memes and edits featuring the actor, giving quirky twists to his movies. Be it Deol doing the covid test way back in the 90s to giving fans desi version of Friends theme song, his video edits have won the internet on numerous occasions.

The video has amassed lakhs of views on multiple platforms. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the person behind the account in the comments section, and came out with innovative puns related to the video. See here:

