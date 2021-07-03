‘Nobody moves on when the ex is Lord Bobby’: Hilarious mashup of Adele’s ‘Hello’ has netizens in splits

Many said they had never seen this epic crossover coming.

Singer Adele’s Grammy-winning hit number ‘Hello’ has spawned a variety of memes and spoofs online. The latest to that list involves Bollywood’s own Bobby Deol, or at least a version of him from a film.

Thanks to Deol’s fan account ‘Bobbywood’ on Twitter, once again, fans were delighted with a creative edit of the ‘Hello’ tune.

Bobbywood, which has won the internet numerous times with memes and spoofs from Deol’s films recently merged clips from Hello’ and his 2001 movie Aashiq. The results are surprising and hysterical, leaving netizens laughing out loud.

The clip shows Adele calling a confused Deol who doesn’t recognise the voice behind the phone. When Adele croons, “I was wondering if after all these years you’d like to meet”, Deol replies in bewilderment that he doesn’t even know her! Adele continues to sing, “I’m in California dreaming about who we used to be” to which a frustrated Deol tells her it’s a wrong number and hangs up.

Take a look at the clip here:

The account which describes itself as a Deol “stan account” routinely keeps posting hilarious memes and edits featuring the actor, giving quirky twists to his movies. Be it Deol doing the covid test way back in the 90s to giving fans desi version of Friends theme song, his video edits have won the internet on numerous occasions.

The video has amassed lakhs of views on multiple platforms. Netizens couldn’t stop praising the person behind the account in the comments section, and came out with innovative puns related to the video. See here:

The best thing to happen in bollywood is people faning over Bobby doel in year 2021

Who would’ve thought https://t.co/BTz9FZN0OX — Heer to bari sad hai (@bubbly_se_tapuk) July 3, 2021

Epic crossover 😂😂 https://t.co/WRxZOCEZlw — Ala Motha shaana 😃 (@LaChaai) July 3, 2021

graham bell turning in his grave https://t.co/Z89n231Qj8 — Asmit Das (@kafiborehogaya) July 3, 2021

It’s a bobbytrap…do not fall for it — Vishal Vardhan (@vishal_vardhan) July 2, 2021

Ah yes, pop singer Adeole — anubhab (@anubhabroy_) July 2, 2021

Adele leave bobby alone🤯 — Dukhī ātmā (@Dukhtm1) July 2, 2021

All hail lord Bobby. https://t.co/Ye5HfLV6lY — Nakul Maurya (@IamNakulMaurya) July 3, 2021