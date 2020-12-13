Viral video: This goalkeeper’s defence skills leave netizens impressed

"Wow! Watch this! Why is India Flag of India not winning the world cup in football?" tweeted a user Erik Solheim while sharing the video.(Source: Erik Solheim /Twitter)

An undated video of a goalkeeper repeatedly preventing opponents from scoring a goal has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was originally shared by the official page of Asian Football Confederation, features a group of boys playing in a make-shift football field wit goal posts made of poles. However, it is the goalkeeper of one of the two teams that caught the attention of many.

Clad in a number ‘Sever’ jersey, the boy continues to deflect the ball and prevent the players of the opposite team from scoring a single goal. Hence, hampering four consecutive attempts to score a goal.

“Wow! Watch this! Why is India Flag of India not winning the world cup in football?” tweeted a user Erik Solheim while sharing the video. Once shared, it did not take long for the clip to go viral with many discussing the Indian football scenario.

“India is not winning cups because such talents don’t get the required level of state and national exposure, unfortunately. As a country, we have a long way to improve on sports front,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Football is much popular in West Bengal, where you can find few of Indias popular clubs like Mohan Bagan, East Bagan.

India is not winning cups because such talents don’t get the required level of state and national exposure unfortunately. As a country, we have a long way to improve on sports front. — அகத்தியன் (@riverinerabbit) December 12, 2020

Poor selection, hard to believe we are 104 in FIFA ranking — Chandrashekhar Mishra (@CSM_Odisha) December 12, 2020

True 😂 here it looks like opposition team goalkeeper is super efficient — Girish Dalvi (@GirDal) December 12, 2020

Because no one can score a goal despite so many attempts 😀😀 — S Ramasubramanian (@Srsmanian72) December 12, 2020

