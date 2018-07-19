This filmy chat of Amazon Prime video customer and their customer care executive has everyone LOL-ing

The conversation using popular Hindi songs will make your day. (Source: Amazon Help/ Twitter) The conversation using popular Hindi songs will make your day. (Source: Amazon Help/ Twitter)

With everyone busy binge-watching their favourite shows and films online, it’s quite a perplexing situation if the subscription ends. After all, it’s hard to stay away from enjoying the interesting shows, not to mention the risk of being jarred with spoilers on social media in case you are little late. Having said that, one cannot even ignore how all the viewing website might make your pocket lighter. So, when subscription for one Twitter user ended, he enquired if there were any good deals to renew. What followed next left people on the micro-blogging site laughing out loud.

The user who goes by the name The Wolverine on Twitter tagged Amazon Prime video to know if there was any cashback offer he could avail. Promptly, the service team on Twitter gave him all the necessary input but it seemed the price was a tad more than what he was looking for.

Prime membership was offered at an introductory offer of Rs 499. The Prime promotional offer has ended now. Since, the promotion has now expired the membership will cost Rs.999. You may want to stay tuned for upcoming promotions. :) ^GD — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) July 19, 2018

And in response, the desi user came up with a very filmy reply, using famous Hindi song, “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar”.

As social media teams these days are always on top of their game, it was not quite surprising to see how Amazon Help had the best sassy response. They too replied using Bollywood references featuring Sunil Sethi and Arjun Kapoor stressing they too do not want to let go of their valued customer. And the ‘breakup’ saga was nothing less melodramatic than a Hindi movie.

The Bolly Twitter chat impressed many users online and couldn’t have enough of it.

What do you think about this conversation? Tell us in comments below.

