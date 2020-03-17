When the hunter gets hunted: Video of fight between mongoose and cobra has netizens hooked

The fight between the cobra and mongoose prompted many reactions online. (Source: susantananda3/Twitter) The fight between the cobra and mongoose prompted many reactions online. (Source: susantananda3/Twitter)

While many would dither in fighting a venomous cobra, the mongoose is not one of them. In fact, mongooses are known to be fearless slayers of snakes, especially cobras and now a video has now gone viral on social media showing an encounter between them. In the video, a mongoose can be seen approaching a cobra in an attempt to devour the reptile.

The 1.02-minute clip was tweeted by Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda along with a caption that read, “Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mongoose has tricks of their own. Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats and glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom. Thick jaws bring cobra down in seconds.”

Watch the video here:

Animals trying to kill a snake is akin to suicide, but mangoose have tricks of their own.Residing for millions of years alongside them, they have adopted to its venom. Agility, thick coats & glycoprotein production makes it immune to venom.Thick jaws brings cobra down in seconds. pic.twitter.com/d32TmUTjcJ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 19,000 views and invoked several comments from netizens. While many were enthralled by the confrontation between the two species, others contradicted Nanda’s claim of mongoose being immune to venom.

This was with reference to Cobra. It deals totally in a different way with Vipers. You should see how it tires out viper before pinning it down. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 17, 2020

