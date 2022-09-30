scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

This Durga Puja pandal has bought Vatican City to Kolkata

The Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has created a replica of St Peters Basilica, and not everyone is amused.

Durga Pooja, Durga Puja 2022 west bengal, Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club Durga Puja, Vatican City theme Durga Puja pandal, theme Durga Puja pandal 2022, viral Durga Puja pandal, indian express The Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has created a replica of St Peters Basilica.

Every year during the Navratri season, clubs and societies in West Bengal organise vibrant Durga Puja pandals. These pandals are often based on different themes and attract large crowds during the 10-day celebrations.

This year, the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which is famous for its elaborate and unique pandal, has based their theme on the Vatican City. For this, the club has created its marquee as a replica of the Vatican City’s St Peters Basilica. The pictures and videos of the puja pandal are being widely shared online.

Sujit Bose, president of the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club, told ANI that it took 60 days to finish the pandal. “More than 100 artisans have made this pandal together. Last year we made Burj Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management,” he said.

Despite getting much attention, the pandal’s theme has not impressed everyone. “Shree Bhumi Sporting club, Kolkata, has created a pandal themed Vatican City’s St Peter’s Basilica church on the occasion of Durga Puja this year! Bankruptcy of ideas Couldn’t find a theme with traditional Bengali flavour? When will the mentality of slavery leave Indian souls?” A Twitter user wrote.

However, many netizens defended the theme and argued that in West Bengal pandals were often themed on international locations and that one should focus on craftsmanship and aesthetics. A Twitter user wrote, “This is masterfully done. Don’t be so thin-skinned to get offended. The majesty of Ma Durga is not lessened by this pandle. Enjoy the artisanship, which is truly spectacular here.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 05:48:19 pm
