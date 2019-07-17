Toggle Menu
A photo of this doting dad taking care of his daughter is winning hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/this-dotting-working-dad-taking-care-of-his-little-daughter-is-winning-hearts-online-5834003/

A photo of this doting dad taking care of his daughter is winning hearts online

Many praised the man and said the photo was a nice way to change perceptions about working dads, and that it isn't just mothers who face the pressure of maintaining a work-life balance.

working dad, work-life balance, working dad photo, dads taking care of infants, viral photos, indian express
Ashutosh Harbola is the chief at Buzzoka, and father to little Shloka.

A doting father is melting hearts online after a photo was tweeted by a colleague of him feeding his little daughter in office. Ashutosh Harbola, the CEO of influencer marketing firm Buzzoka, was photographed feeding his little daughter Shloka in office by a colleague and it has earned him a lot of praise.

“Meet @HarbolaAshutosh, he is my CEO. He is a working dad in true sense. I’ve seen this guy showing his perfection at work while taking care of his daughter at the very same moment,” one of his employees tweeted.

Many praised Harbola and said the photo was a nice way to change perceptions about working dads and that it isn’t just mothers who face the pressure of maintaining a work-life balance. Many other fathers also shared how they play an active role in taking care of their children.

But the man is also winning hearts for his sense of humour. When someone tried to body-shame him, Harbola had the perfect reply.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anand Mahindra heeds Twitter advice, banishes plastic bottles from boardrooms
2 Priyanka Gandhi gets laughs after using #SareeTwitter to ask husband to take her to dinner
3 Everyone’s trying FaceApp’s old filter to see what they could look like, and it’s hilarious