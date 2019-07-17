A photo of this doting dad taking care of his daughter is winning hearts online

A doting father is melting hearts online after a photo was tweeted by a colleague of him feeding his little daughter in office. Ashutosh Harbola, the CEO of influencer marketing firm Buzzoka, was photographed feeding his little daughter Shloka in office by a colleague and it has earned him a lot of praise.

“Meet @HarbolaAshutosh, he is my CEO. He is a working dad in true sense. I’ve seen this guy showing his perfection at work while taking care of his daughter at the very same moment,” one of his employees tweeted.

Meet @HarbolaAshutosh, he is my CEO. He is a working dad in true sense. I’ve seen this guy showing his perfection at work while taking care of his daughter at the very same moment. Here sharing a picture to make make you smile. pic.twitter.com/00pd65xlXt — Dushyant Singh (@DefucktiveHumor) July 16, 2019

Many praised Harbola and said the photo was a nice way to change perceptions about working dads and that it isn’t just mothers who face the pressure of maintaining a work-life balance. Many other fathers also shared how they play an active role in taking care of their children.

Work is worship but father daughter relationship the best in the world !! Best Dad Pic !! @Huggies https://t.co/KhyW6kryz6 — Mikkhail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) July 17, 2019

hats off. amazing. Real superstar https://t.co/RMClLtPqOd — Bhaskar Papukan Gogoi (@BhaskarGogoi) July 17, 2019

My cousin has 2.5 year daughter and he is working and his wife is working and both share parenting equally- cooking, feeding the kid, putting her to bed etc — Vinod (@vinodism) July 17, 2019

Hats off. Pay my regards and best wishes to him. — ruchi kokcha (@ruchikokcha) July 16, 2019

Superb. Kudos!!! Other people who think that raising kids is the sole responsibility of mother must learn from him — richa pandey (@richabpl) July 16, 2019

And who said ..man can’t feel anything? https://t.co/W7hfpfvDWg — Chikoo (@Chikuuu_) July 16, 2019

This js beautiful, all that work-life balance one side and real responsibility as family one side. This picture is a bundle of emotions and the essence of being human and caring for your family. Respect to him 🙏 — A La’ Vile De Satara (@AdvancedMaushi) July 16, 2019

Aww…what a beautiful picture to end your day with…Sir you have set an example for men who think babies are mother’s responsibility and also for women who think men cant look after babies.

She is so Adorable 😍 God Bless Her. — Vaidehee Bajpai (@vaidehibajpai) July 16, 2019

Huge Respect. We can only imagine the kind of efforts, composure and ice cool mind it requires to ensure this balance. What a lucky daughter and what an inspiration he will be for her. — Iexplorelife (@Iexplorelife1) July 16, 2019

But the man is also winning hearts for his sense of humour. When someone tried to body-shame him, Harbola had the perfect reply.

Why the Boss Looks Cylinder? He doesnt hv Treadmill in his office? Daughter part is well understood. Can we also talk abt Elon Musk- how popular he is. — Maida_Ek_Pakwan_Anek (@Beyond_Yoni) July 17, 2019