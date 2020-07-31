A ‘jugalbandi’ by a dog and its master is a hit on social media

‘Zoe’s got talent’, one quipped online saying the dog should definitely participate in some musical competition. (Source: Rohit Nair/ Facebook) ‘Zoe’s got talent’, one quipped online saying the dog should definitely participate in some musical competition. (Source: Rohit Nair/ Facebook)

A dog named Zoe and its owner, comedian-writer Rohit Nair, have been making waves on social media after performing a video together. The video shows the duo singing their unique creation called ‘Raag Bhaokaar’, in which Nair sings a few notes and the dog imitates him.

Shared by Nair on both Instagram and Facebook, the video amused people on social media. In less than 24 hours, the video had nearly 7,000 shares on Facebook, and had over 2 lakh views.

Watch the video here:

There were plenty of reactions to the video with many saying that the dog had musical talent. Other dog owners also commented that they’d like to try something similar but weren’t certain of getting a similar result.

This is not the first time Nair has shared a video of his dog’s ‘singing’. An earlier video of the duo ‘singing’ had also created a lot of buzz on Instagram.

