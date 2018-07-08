This differently-abled man’s FB post on how he didn’t accept his fate is inspiring Netizens

Jaskaran Singh’s story of keeping the hope alive despite all odds will make your day. (Source: Being You/ Facebook) Jaskaran Singh’s story of keeping the hope alive despite all odds will make your day. (Source: Being You/ Facebook)

Life is full of uncertainties. When exactly the clock of fate turns no one knows. Something similar happened to a bright scholar during a vacation with his family — an accident that changed his life forever. Not only did he lose his entire family, the tragedy left him bound to a wheelchair for life. “I could have accepted my fate but I didn’t. I rewrote it. I decided to change what was written,” writes 30-year-old Jaskaran Singh in a Facebook post which is going viral for all the right reason.

Sharing life lessons and his story on a popular Facebook page, Being You, Singh wrote about the hardships and shock he went through, mostly how his life altered in just one flick. “One day when I was 23, I lost my support system, my family. I became a quadriplegic, a dependent. I was called a liability.”

He shared how it took a lot of time to get to know his own injury and accept it. And in all this, he claims it was none other than Rahul Dravid whose words inspired him to beat the odds and turn things around. “Throughout my life, I was crazy about cricket, and in the worst times, it was cricket that bailed me out. Stuck in the hospital bed, watching Rahul Dravid play in India vs England series in 2011 and never giving up inspite of being the sole warrior rekindled hope and determination. On my 26th birthday, I received a book autographed by him. Now there was nothing to stop me from chasing my MBA dreams,” the post added.

So in 2015, he appeared for CAT exam and after scoring a 99.04th percentile he secured a place in prestigious IIM-B with a full scholarship, a motorised chair to move around, boarding and accommodation, as well as full medical reimbursement. Having completed his MBA, Singh is now working as a business analyst at a top firm.

Read his full post here:

Life is all about not giving up hope and striving hard and people cannot agree more.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd