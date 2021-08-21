‘Original crazy rich Asians’: This clip from a 1999 Hindi film has desi Tweeple in splits

There is no dearth of hidden gems in the vast repository of Indian cinema. And time and again, netizens keeps coming across some films and their dubbed versions, starting a laughing riot online.

The latest one a small snippet of a ’90s film that has created a buzz online surrounding “class”.

In a clip going viral on Twitter, a young man is confronted by his mother about choosing a girl who doesn’t belong to their class or status. Not only does she ask him to leave her but takes it a notch higher and asks him to publicly dump her in front of a group of people. The premise itself was enough to hook people, however it was the great acting skill that caught the attention of film buffs online.

ALSO READ | Meet the Pakistani man behind ‘Bobbywood’, the Twitter account that stars Bobby Deol

Sharing the moment, a man from Pakistan, Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui), wrote: “Oscar-winning acting. Not watching it alone.”

Oscar-winning acting. Not watching it alone. pic.twitter.com/VUSBg65flO — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) August 18, 2021

He was definitely not watching it alone, as it amassed viewers from both sides of the border who were left wondering ‘why’. But what really left everyone amazed was the numerous times class was mentioned, with many joking that even Karl Marx wouldn’t have mentioned the word so many times in a span of two minutes.

The video is from the 1999 Bollywood film Mother. Directed and produced by Sawaan Kumar, big names like Rekha, Jeetendra, Randhir Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Shashikala starred in the movie.

As the clip ended on a cliff-hanger, it intrigued many online who wanted to know what happened next. In case, you’re interested as well, you can watch the full movie on YouTube, here.

And as many complained the the “cringe-worthy” snippet from the film wasted 2 minutes of their life, the user who shared the clip had a savage reply. “Mere bhi huey thay. Phir meine socha sabke waste kardun, kaheen sab mujhsay 2min aagay na nikal jayen (It wasted my time as well. Then I thought I should do the same to others so that no one can go ahead of me by 2 minutes).”

Some people said that this clip wasted their 2mins of life. Mere bhi huey thay. Phir meine socha sabke waste kardun, kaheen sab mujhsay 2min aagay na nikal jayen. — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) August 18, 2021

The clip led to many jokes and puns online.

Today’s task – Count the number of “class” 😂🤣 https://t.co/HNlRneNUhv — Zubaan Kesari (@vmlsingh) August 21, 2021

Stop everything that you’re doing and binge on this gold! https://t.co/byVhDByjcK — Hrishikesh Baruah (@hrishikesh1234) August 21, 2021

Out-CLASS, World-CLASS, First-CLASS, CLASSy, CLASSic acting and. Excellent Tweet by Jibran that has gone viral https://t.co/bW4AuzSM9O — Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) August 20, 2021

“Class struggle ” -written and directed by karl marx https://t.co/H3imAe2BGy — kumar_ kant (@Kumarat02563322) August 20, 2021

I’m so going to watch this movie https://t.co/b3HYhtTzJx — desi female on the Spectrum (@karvahalva) August 20, 2021

How can you leave us curious like that? Mujhe alga episode dekhna hai abih — Izma. (@IzmaSiddiqi) August 19, 2021

Itna to class mene apne me attend nhi kiya jitni baar iss 2 min k clip me class class bol diya in logo ne,

Ye mere ears me class class ye eco kyu ho raha hai 🙁🙁🙁🙁 — Navraj kumar 🇮🇳 (@Navrajkumar9) August 19, 2021

Mans dressed like a highlighter pic.twitter.com/HJX14WZWDt — Priloza👄 (@prilozatweets) August 18, 2021

Me after watching this clip pic.twitter.com/5OvRB4zQ11 — Fatima Malik (@FammaMalik) August 19, 2021

Kaash.. Acting ke online “Class” ki jagah practical “class” me dhyan se padha hota to acting ka “Class” bhi uncha hota..! — BHK🇮🇳 (@Kalburgism) August 19, 2021

Itna class hua ki.. main kis class ka hoon bhool gaya😂 — नीरज शोजन (@NirajShojan) August 20, 2021

The film revolved around Rekha’s character who had affairs with three men played by Jeetendra, Randhir Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan, which closely resembles the story of Hollywood musical Mamma Mia. She comes face-to-face with these men again when her daughter decides to get married.