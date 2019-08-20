Toggle Menu
This ‘creepy’ sculpture of a hand with a face is freaking people out in New Zealandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/this-creepy-artwork-of-a-hand-with-face-is-giving-people-nightmares-in-new-zealands-wellington-5919614/

This ‘creepy’ sculpture of a hand with a face is freaking people out in New Zealand

People in New Zealand's Wellington woke up to a terrifying hand gazing at them from atop an art gallery building and many are not very sure how they feel about it.

new zealand, quasi, wellington hand sculpture, Ronnie Van Hout, City Gallery Wellington, viral news, indian express
The quirky artwork originally made in 2016 designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout, also a “partial self-portrait” was made to sit in his home town of Christchurch following the devastating 2011 earthquake.

People in New Zealand’s Wellington woke up to a terrifying hand gazing at them from atop an art gallery building and many are not very sure how they feel about it. A five-metre tall sculpture of a hand with a face was flown in from the South Island via a helicopter and the sight left many people in the town and online talking about it.

The unusual artwork is called the ‘Quasi’ and is named after Quasimodo, the popular character in Victor Hugo’s 1831 iconic book ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’. The quirky artwork was originally made in 2016 and was designed by Melbourne-based artist Ronnie van Hout.

It was originally in the artist’s home town of Christchurch following the devastating 2011 earthquake. It is on loan to Wellington, where it will stand for the next three to four years, reported BBC News.

The artwork got a wide range of responses online as well. While some dubbed it as “nightmarish” and “some hideous malevolent being” on social media, others were quite intrigued and thought it was nice and funny.

“The giant hybrid face-hand is based on scans of the artist’s own body parts,” the description of the artwork on the gallery’s website says. “It’s as if ‘the hand of the artist’ has developed a monstrous life of its own.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android