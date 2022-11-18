scorecardresearch
This colonial-era British Indian passport belonged to a famous doctor. Watch

A man who collects vintage passports posted the document that belonged to Dr Balabhai Nanavati, who has a hospital named after him in Mumbai.

Colonial-era, British Indian passport, Dr Balabhai Nanavati, Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai, Bombay, vintage passports, antique, history, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe passport cover says British Indian passport and also has the words ‘Indian Empire’ inscribed on it.

If you are someone who is fond of vintage things and antique items and learning about their history, this Instagram page will pique your interest. Here, a man who goes by the handle vintage.passport.collector collects old passports and narrates their history, including whom they belong to. He recently posted about a passport that belonged to a prominent man during pre-Independence India and it is fascinating to watch.

The passport cover says British Indian passport and also has the words ‘Indian Empire’ inscribed on it. Issued in Bombay in 1927 and used till 1932, the passport belonged to Dr Balabhai Nanavati, the famous doctor who has a hospital named after him in Mumbai. He was born in Mumbai in 1895, according to the passport, and travelled to various European countries in the 1920s.

Vintage car rally at Kaziranga National Park amazes netizens. Watch video

The passport has visa stamps from countries like Belgium, Austria and Poland. The passport also carries the stamp of Weimar Republic, which was the government of Germany from 1918 to 1933. The document is in a good condition and also carries the photograph and signature of Nanavati. “1927-32 British colonial Indian passport issued to a famous doctor from Bombay who traveled to Europe in the late 1920s,” says the caption.

Watch the video here.

Posted on October 29, the clip has received more than 4.61 lakh views.

“My grandparents had such passports,” commented a user. “This is very valuable vintage now. Indeed Dr nanavati is famous and known public figure,” said another. “What a beautiful handwriting on those pages,” wrote a third.

