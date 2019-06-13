Toggle Menu
The story of this Mumbai cab driver’s honesty is going viral after passenger tweetshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/this-cab-drivers-gesture-of-returning-a-wallet-is-winning-hearts-online-5779160/

The story of this Mumbai cab driver’s honesty is going viral after passenger tweets

A Twitter thread about a cab driver went viral after a passenger tweeted about how the man had gone out of his way to return a missing wallet

Ola ,cab driver,ola cab driver, Mumbai old cab driver, good gesture ola cab driver, twitter thread ola cab driver, Asif Iqbal pathan ola cab driver, Darth sierra, Lost wallet ola, Indian Express
In a world full of unkind, selfish people, an act of humanity makes people believe that humanity exists.

A Twitter thread about an Ola cab driver, Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan, went viral after a passenger tweeted about how the man had gone out of his way to return a missing wallet. Twitter user @DarthSierra tweeted about this incident to highlight and change prejudices against cab drivers.

Take a look at the entire thread here:

In the thread, the passenger narrated the entire incident and spoke about the driver’s behaviour.

An hour after reaching his destination, the man realised that his wallet had been misplaced, so he called the driver to inquire about it.  During the conversation, Pathan told the passenger that he had kept the wallet safely with him and was on his way to return it.

ALSO READ | This video of a grandpa dancing with his grandson ahead of his surgery is melting hearts online

At 12:30 am, when the driver returned the wallet, the duo realised another coincidence – that both of them had the same birthday. As a token of thanks, the customer shared a picture of Pathan, thanked him for his noble deed and wished him a happy birthday. People were impressed by Pathan’s honesty and tweeted their praise.

The passenger concluded the thread saying, “We always come to this platform with our grievances with brands. Let’s spread some of the positive experiences as well. So that in some ways it gets paid forward. Peace!”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This video of a grandpa dancing with his grandson ahead of his surgery is melting hearts online
2 Twitter restores ‘God’ account. The handle’s first tweet after returning goes viral
3 ICC World Cup 2019: The best reactions on social media after Australia defeated Pakistan