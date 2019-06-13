The story of this Mumbai cab driver’s honesty is going viral after passenger tweets

A Twitter thread about an Ola cab driver, Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan, went viral after a passenger tweeted about how the man had gone out of his way to return a missing wallet. Twitter user @DarthSierra tweeted about this incident to highlight and change prejudices against cab drivers.

Take a look at the entire thread here:

Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent. — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

In the thread, the passenger narrated the entire incident and spoke about the driver’s behaviour.

And we overheard him talking to his wife telling her to not let the kids out in the rain. We also chatted a bit about how 1st rains are bad for bikes & that people should ride safely. Patiently negotiating with traffic we reached our destination — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

An hour after reaching his destination, the man realised that his wallet had been misplaced, so he called the driver to inquire about it. During the conversation, Pathan told the passenger that he had kept the wallet safely with him and was on his way to return it.

He immediately mentioned he has it safely with him & will had it to me on his way back home. And around 12:30 am on the 11th June 2019 he arrived. I was like cool my birthday isn’t ruined considering all the hassle of reporting lost cards, licence, pan card & stuff — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

ALSO READ | This video of a grandpa dancing with his grandson ahead of his surgery is melting hearts online

At 12:30 am, when the driver returned the wallet, the duo realised another coincidence – that both of them had the same birthday. As a token of thanks, the customer shared a picture of Pathan, thanked him for his noble deed and wished him a happy birthday. People were impressed by Pathan’s honesty and tweeted their praise.

He then told me his family is waiting for him at home to cut a cake. What a day it was!! Here is a smiley picture of this good Samaritan at the end of a hard day at work & a loving family man! These are the people who make Bombay what it is! pic.twitter.com/zxNKHJQP2J — PAPA SIERRA (@darthsierra) June 12, 2019

The passenger concluded the thread saying, “We always come to this platform with our grievances with brands. Let’s spread some of the positive experiences as well. So that in some ways it gets paid forward. Peace!”