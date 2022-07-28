Boy sings song in a police station, reminds netizens of ‘Action Hero Biju’ scene. Watch video

July 28, 2022 6:47:51 pm
Police stations are rarely places where people find amusement. But a little boy’s visit to a police station in Kerala’s Palakkad district turned out to provide a dose of entertainment for the people in uniform. The little boy’s rendition of a Malayalam folk song left the cops attuned and a clip showing him singing has gone viral on social media.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
In the short clip, the boy is seen sitting next to a police officer. The police officer says “1,2,3” and the boy begins singing. As he starts beating on the chair to create rhythm, a woman police officer is seen placing another chair in front of him. The boy beats on the chair and continues his enthusiastic singing. Other police personnel are seen standing on the other side enjoying the boy’s rendition.
As per the text in the video, the child was identified as Yadav and he was on a visit to the Nattukal police station.
Tweaking a famous dialogue from the Malayalam movie Praja, Kerala Police captioned the post in roughly translated Malayalam, “Can Zakir bhai enter a police station and sing a song. Seen at a police station in Palakkad.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Many Instagram users were quick to compare the clip with a scene from the movie Action Hero Biju. In the Malayalam scene, sub-inspector Biju Poulose, played by actor Nivin Pauly, made a man sing a song inside a police station.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
Explained: Why is one of the world’s wealthiest artists set to burn his artwork?
Oppenheimer teaser introduces the ‘man who moved the Earth’. Watch video
In Goa, BJP embarks on an old agenda: rebuilding history, one temple at a time
SSC releases exam schedule for various recruitment exams, check here
Chess Olympiad: Teens Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal and Raunak could be India’s Fab Four in Chennai
Logic defying scene from Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty’s Sapoot goes viral: ‘Statue’
When Sunil Dutt thanked Dilip Kumar for his support during Sanjay Dutt’s incarceration: ‘Jab Sanju ki problem chal rahi thi…’
Karan Johar reacts as Nayanthara’s fans troll him for calling Samantha Ruth Prabhu south’s top actress
Model school experiment in Karnataka’s Ramanagara hits many roadblocks, officials say politics at play
Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa: Akshay Kumar’s emotional avatar saves this average track
Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur groove to viral Malayalam song Devadoothar Paadi
Don’t consider LNJP hospital’s report on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s health: HC