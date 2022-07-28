Boy sings song in a police station, reminds netizens of ‘Action Hero Biju’ scene. Watch video

Police stations are rarely places where people find amusement. But a little boy’s visit to a police station in Kerala’s Palakkad district turned out to provide a dose of entertainment for the people in uniform. The little boy’s rendition of a Malayalam folk song left the cops attuned and a clip showing him singing has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip, the boy is seen sitting next to a police officer. The police officer says “1,2,3” and the boy begins singing. As he starts beating on the chair to create rhythm, a woman police officer is seen placing another chair in front of him. The boy beats on the chair and continues his enthusiastic singing. Other police personnel are seen standing on the other side enjoying the boy’s rendition.

As per the text in the video, the child was identified as Yadav and he was on a visit to the Nattukal police station.

Tweaking a famous dialogue from the Malayalam movie Praja, Kerala Police captioned the post in roughly translated Malayalam, “Can Zakir bhai enter a police station and sing a song. Seen at a police station in Palakkad.”

Many Instagram users were quick to compare the clip with a scene from the movie Action Hero Biju. In the Malayalam scene, sub-inspector Biju Poulose, played by actor Nivin Pauly, made a man sing a song inside a police station.