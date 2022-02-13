This Banksy sold his paintings online, helped raise 500 pounds for charity

Paintings by a rescue dog named after graffiti artist Banksy were auctioned by an animal rescue centre in the UK’s Bristol to raise funds for a charity and also help the canine find a home.

In the online auction held on February 7, 2022, seven of Banksy the dog’s paintings were sold and raised almost 498 pounds (approximately Rs 50,000) and will go to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. The highest bid of 120 pounds (approximately Rs 12,000) went for a painting titled “Good Panda”.

The dog uses his nose and paws to create artwork and his paintings mimic the art made by Banksy the graffiti artist.

The Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, running for over 130 years, has been taking care of Banksy since August last year. The centre’s website explains him as a “misunderstood dog with lots of potential” and “a cheeky personality that is sure to make you laugh, and he loves nothing more than playing with his carers and having a good time.”

Gina Jones, the centre’s communications manager, hoped the canine soon finds his forever home. In a statement given to the BBC, she said, “We’ve had a few expressions of interests and we are still going through the adoption process with everybody. Obviously, we do check for everyone who applies that it is a suitable home for him and we are really hopefully we will find somebody great and get him that forever home.”