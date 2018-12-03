This lady’s reaction at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding is breaking the Internet

Newly-weds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kept their fans updated about their grand wedding by constantly posting pictures on their social media handles. However, the reaction of a lady in one of the pictures from the mehendi ceremony has caught people’s attention. The picture was among those shared by Jonas.

In no time, the facial expression of the relative turned into a meme, with many coming up with hilarious stories behind the expression. Wondering which picture we are referring to? Check it out here:

From jokes on the wedding to observations about the relative getting more attention than the celebrity couple, social media was flooded with funny jokes and memes inspired by the picture.

When that one Aunty at the wedding remembers that ‘This is SPPPAARRTAAA’ #Nickyanka pic.twitter.com/7cL7Eclt2k — Tahreem Bhatti (@tahreem_b) December 2, 2018

That one aunty that’s against interracial marriage screaming “nooooooo don’t do it Priyanka” pic.twitter.com/OFrHszS9gr — Navjot Singh (@MrSingh9) December 1, 2018

Who’s aunty is this at nick and priyanka‘a wedding I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/UgA1t0p4uw — Nikita (@nikitab08_) December 1, 2018

Golden wali aunty is stealing Nick-Priyanka’s thunder. pic.twitter.com/x2pvF9olM4 — Rapunzel (@WaggishNushki) December 1, 2018

That expression on Priyanka’ face when she got to know that this Aunty got more attention than her pics on the social media.#PriyankaKiShaadi #NickPriyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/41aqrPEWaw — Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) December 2, 2018

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ — Karen :) (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

There’s still no word on who the lady in the photo is.