This lady’s reaction at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding is breaking the Internet

In no time, the facial expression of the relative soon turned into a meme, with many coming up with hilarious stories behind the expression. Wondering which picture we are referring to? Check it out here.

The picture of a lady at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding has got everyone’s attention. (Source: Instagram)

Newly-weds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kept their fans updated about their grand wedding by constantly posting pictures on their social media handles. However, the reaction of a lady in one of the pictures from the mehendi ceremony has caught people’s attention. The picture was among those shared by Jonas.

In no time, the facial expression of the relative turned into a meme, with many coming up with hilarious stories behind the expression. Wondering which picture we are referring to? Check it out here:

From jokes on the wedding to observations about the relative getting more attention than the celebrity couple, social media was flooded with funny jokes and memes inspired by the picture.

There’s still no word on who the lady in the photo is.

