‘Revolution will come’: This powerful video tribute to Shaheen Bagh protesters is going viral

An animated short film paying tribute to the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest against the citizenship law has been generating a lot of buzz across social media platforms. Directed by noted filmmaker Gitanjali Rao, the powerful tribute video premiered on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

Rao, in her short film, merged singer Iqbal Bano’s iconic rendition of Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’, a poem which became a universal protest anthem, with animated visuals from the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

The animated video shows how the women, from dadis and nanis to some even nursing toddlers, have inspired others to begin similar sit-in protests around the country. It ends with the quote: “The revolution will come. Wearing a Burqa, a Bindi, and bangles…”

The award-winning animator and artist said she wanted to celebrate the resilience shown by the women protesters, who braved the capital city’s bone-chilling temperatures and threats of gun violence.

“This was the least I could do, as an artist to express my solidarity to those brave and persevering women who have been relentlessly and peacefully protesting since two months,” Rao told indianexpress.com over email.

“The images are inspired by those very women as is the music. I wanted to simply show how powerful a silent protest can be and I think animation is the right medium to make people feel something along with think and question.

“But what I have done is not even a small part of what I would like to do if possible to earnestly celebrate each and every one of those women and men,” she added.

The Shaheen Bagh protest has now crossed 60 days and is showing no signs of fading away despite intense criticism from the ruling BJP. Over the last two months, the protest site has not only emerged as a symbol of resistance but also as a canvas for artists to express their dissent.

