scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

Ahead of WTC Finals, Ravi Shastri plays a whole new ball game and netizens are loving it

The head coach of the Indian cricket team threw the tennis ball all around the stadium as Winston, the redhead cocker spaniel, ran to fetch it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2021 8:34:09 pm
ravi Shastri WTC 2021, ravi Shastri dog, WTC 2021, india wtc 2021, ravi Shastri, ravi Shastri cricket, ravi Shastri Winston, Virat Kohli, cricket videos, trending videos, viral videos, trending news, Indian Express newsRavi Shastri playing fetch with dog 'Winston'.

The Indian team is currently in Southampton in England to play the World Test Cricket Championship final against New Zealand. While the team is busy practising for the match, a video of Indian coach Ravi Shastri playing with a dog has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Shastri is seen playing fetch with an energetic redhead cocker spaniel, ‘Winston’. The two took to the playful activity after finishing the Indian team’s practice session at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In the video, the 59-year-old is seen throwing the tennis ball with a racquet all around the stadium as the dog enthusiastically runs to fetch it. The video also captured Indian skipper Virat Kohli watching Shastri and the dog having a fun time. “Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The cocker spaniel belongs to Ageas Bowl head groundsman Simon Lee. In 2020, ICC had shared a photo of the ‘very good doggo’ on Twitter.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has amassed more than 1.1 lakh views and 14,000 likes. Needless to say, everyone who has come across the video has become a fan of this ‘good boi’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 16: Latest News

Advertisement