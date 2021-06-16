Ahead of WTC Finals, Ravi Shastri plays a whole new ball game and netizens are loving it

The Indian team is currently in Southampton in England to play the World Test Cricket Championship final against New Zealand. While the team is busy practising for the match, a video of Indian coach Ravi Shastri playing with a dog has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Shastri is seen playing fetch with an energetic redhead cocker spaniel, ‘Winston’. The two took to the playful activity after finishing the Indian team’s practice session at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

In the video, the 59-year-old is seen throwing the tennis ball with a racquet all around the stadium as the dog enthusiastically runs to fetch it. The video also captured Indian skipper Virat Kohli watching Shastri and the dog having a fun time. “Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal,” Shastri wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the adorable video:

Our buddy Winston earns himself a tennis ball after #TeamIndia’s practice session #WTCfinal 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tEeLYS3xBs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 15, 2021

The cocker spaniel belongs to Ageas Bowl head groundsman Simon Lee. In 2020, ICC had shared a photo of the ‘very good doggo’ on Twitter.

Meet Winston Lee. He’s with the head groundsman at Southampton. He’s a very good doggo and has the badge to prove it. 12/10 would bat with the tail 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KgkwARs9aS — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Since being posted on Twitter, the video has amassed more than 1.1 lakh views and 14,000 likes. Needless to say, everyone who has come across the video has become a fan of this ‘good boi’.

Best Wishes Ravi Ji for the upcoming big game. Over a billion Indians waiting for the #WTCFinals. You have had a phenomenal run with the test team. Hopefully the WTC will be a grand culmination to your gigantic efforts. — Sumit Agarwal (@sumitagarwal_82) June 15, 2021

Winston’s running like a tracer bullet ❤😍❤ — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) June 15, 2021

Please help make sure NZ run around the field for (2) days, just like this! 😅 — SportRadioAS 🇮🇳 (@SportRadioAS1) June 15, 2021

Hope he’s there at the Bowl to cheer India during the Final — हर्ष श्रीवास्तव (@HarshSrivast) June 15, 2021

This is so wholesome ❤️ Perks of playing in a locked down stadium I guess :) The dog belongs to the groundsmen https://t.co/FgCYJYl5o6 — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) June 15, 2021

I was fairly neutral (but excited) about the World Test Championships final, but I am now supporting Winston https://t.co/MMl2wrbsRh — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) June 15, 2021